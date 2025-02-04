Most users are familiar with WhatsApp's previous tick system: a gray tick means that the message has been sent successfully. Two gray ticks indicate that it has been received by the recipient, and two blue ticks indicate that it has been read. The new third tick, on the other hand, is intended to create a further level of transparency: It indicates when someone has secretly taken a screenshot.
More security and control
Opinions on this innovation differ. While data protectionists welcome the move as an important contribution to greater security and privacy, critics speak of excessive control and a possible restriction of user freedom. "Will we soon be notified of every action in our chats?" some users ask skeptically.
Meta points to the balance between functionality and data protection. In addition to the new screenshot checkbox, numerous security functions have already been introduced in the past - from end-to-end encrypted messages to voice and video calls. Emojis, stickers and gifs also help to make communication more varied and dynamic.
Experts see the introduction of the third checkmark as a potential trendsetter. Other messengers such as Telegram and Signal could soon follow suit and implement similar functions. This would increase the pressure on all providers to continuously improve the security of their platforms.