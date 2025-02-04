The third blue tick in Whatsapp is currently in a test phase. Meta

WhatsApp is currently testing the introduction of a third blue checkmark. The function behind it is polarizing and is already being hotly debated before the actual release.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you WhatsApp is testing a third blue checkmark to inform users when someone takes a screenshot of their conversation.

Data protectionists see this as a security gain, while critics fear a restriction of privacy and control.

Experts expect that other messengers such as Telegram and Signal could soon introduce similar functions. Show more

Most users are familiar with WhatsApp's previous tick system: a gray tick means that the message has been sent successfully. Two gray ticks indicate that it has been received by the recipient, and two blue ticks indicate that it has been read. The new third tick, on the other hand, is intended to create a further level of transparency: It indicates when someone has secretly taken a screenshot.

More security and control

Opinions on this innovation differ. While data protectionists welcome the move as an important contribution to greater security and privacy, critics speak of excessive control and a possible restriction of user freedom. "Will we soon be notified of every action in our chats?" some users ask skeptically.

Meta points to the balance between functionality and data protection. In addition to the new screenshot checkbox, numerous security functions have already been introduced in the past - from end-to-end encrypted messages to voice and video calls. Emojis, stickers and gifs also help to make communication more varied and dynamic.

📲☑️ Una tercera "palomita" en #WhatsApp?



Se dice que este es uno de los cambios que viene para la app de mensajería.#ImagenRadioInforma #PoniendoAMéxicoEnLaMismaSintonía pic.twitter.com/cQbDkYYWyk — Imagen Radio (@Imagen_Mx) January 21, 2025

What are the consequences of the update?

Experts see the introduction of the third checkmark as a potential trendsetter. Other messengers such as Telegram and Signal could soon follow suit and implement similar functions. This would increase the pressure on all providers to continuously improve the security of their platforms.

It is not yet clear when exactly the feature will be available worldwide. However, Meta has announced that it will closely analyze the current test phase and make adjustments if necessary.