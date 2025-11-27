Some WhatsApp users are currently being identified as spammers. Gemini @blue News

WhatsApp's latest initiative to combat spam is leading to a wave of unexpected account suspensions. The lack of transparency in the review criteria calls into question the reliability of the largest messenger.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you WhatsApp is testing a message limit to combat spam, which is increasingly blocking legitimate user accounts without warning.

The lack of transparency regarding blocking criteria and warning mechanisms has led to criticism and unsettled many users.

Although the test is intended to increase protection, it jeopardizes trust in the platform through excessive blocking. Show more

WhatsApp is currently testing a new message limit. It is actually intended to prevent masses of spam or automated bots from flooding chats. However, the new protective function seems to be overshooting the mark. More and more users are reporting that their account has been blocked for no apparent reason. Often after sending messages to unknown contacts.

When asked, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, merely confirmed that they are testing "new ways to help people receive fewer messages". This includes a limit for messages to unknown numbers or to contacts who do not reply. However, it remains unclear how high this limit is, at what point there is a threat of blocking or whether there is a warning beforehand.

No warning, no transparency

What is particularly irritating is that many of those affected report that they received no notification of an impending block. Instead, the block appears the next time the app is opened, with no way to remedy the situation immediately. Although WhatsApp offers the option of requesting an account review via the lock screen, it can take several hours to unblock the account. During this time, chats, professional contacts or groups are inaccessible.

"Even a small number of messages to unknown numbers can apparently be enough to alert the system," warns the German consumer advice center. Even legitimate requests to service providers, customers or new contacts could be considered suspicious.

The balancing act between security and control

The fact that WhatsApp is taking action against spam makes sense in principle. The messenger has over two billion active users and has long been a preferred target for phishing attempts, scams and automated advertising campaigns. However, the current wave of blocks raises questions. How differentiated is the system in actually recognizing the difference between unwanted spam and everyday communication?

A more transparent approach could help to regain trust. Initial reports suggest that warning messages will appear in future if a user gets too close to the message limit. This display should show how many messages can still be sent before a block is imminent. However, this function is still missing. With serious consequences for those affected.