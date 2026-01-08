  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Function to be expanded WhatsApp makes it easier to handle sensitive data

Martin Abgottspon

8.1.2026

WhatsApp messages can now be limited to 1 or 12 hours.
WhatsApp messages can now be limited to 1 or 12 hours.
Gemini @blue News

When it comes to sending sensitive details, passwords or similar data, people are reluctant to use WhatsApp. This could perhaps change in the future thanks to an extended function.

08.01.2026, 11:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • WhatsApp is planning new timers of one and twelve hours for self-deleting messages to give users more precise control.
  • The short intervals are intended to secure sensitive data such as passwords immediately and free chats from unnecessary clutter.
  • The function strengthens data protection, but still does not protect against manual photographing or screenshots.
Show more

Until now, WhatsApp has forced its users into a rigid corset. Messages either remained visible forever or disappeared after periods of time that were simply too long for many use cases. The development uncovered by the usually well-informed tech portal WABetaInfo now points to a paradigm shift. The new WhatsApp Web options are aimed at precisely linking the lifespan of a message to its information content.

It all depends on the color. Watch out before you send the wrong heart on WhatsApp next time

It all depends on the colorWatch out before you send the wrong heart on WhatsApp next time

Anyone transmitting sensitive data such as one-time codes, temporary passwords or confidential bank details is often operating in a security gray area. This is where the planned one-hour timer comes in. It acts as a digital shredder for information whose relevance and security are critical but extremely short-lived. Automating the deletion minimizes the risk of sensitive data remaining as "data corpses" in the chat history and being misused in the event of potential unauthorized access.

Organization instead of chaos with the 12-hour rhythm

While the one-hour option primarily addresses security concerns, the twelve-hour interval is aimed at the hygiene of daily communication. In the modern working world and private organization, a lot of information loses its value exactly at the end of the day. Be it the coordination of a shift handover, the current location of a delivery or evening planning.

Silent blockade. WhatsApp is blocking users on a grand scale - so it won't affect you

Silent blockadeWhatsApp is blocking users on a grand scale - so it won't affect you

This medium-term option gives recipients enough time to react, but prevents chats from degenerating into confusing archives of irrelevant logistics. It is an attempt to reduce the digital ballast without interrupting the flow of communication.

Privacy is becoming increasingly important

The introduction of these features is not just cosmetic, but a necessary response to market pressure. With over three billion monthly users, WhatsApp has an enormous responsibility. Competitors such as Signal or Telegram have been successfully positioning themselves with advanced privacy features for years.

By refining the settings for disappearing messages on the desktop version as well, WhatsApp is recognizing that the messenger is no longer just a mobile phenomenon, but a central work and communication tool on all platforms. Synchronizing these settings across devices is technically challenging, but essential for a seamless user experience.

More from MyTech

Fire disaster. Operator of

Fire disasterOperator of "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana VS in custody

Fire disaster. Operator of

Fire disasterOperator of "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana VS in custody

Latest news. Person killed by Border Guard firearms in Augst BL

Latest newsPerson killed by Border Guard firearms in Augst BL

Philippines. Manila: More than 700,000 believers celebrate Jesus statue

PhilippinesManila: More than 700,000 believers celebrate Jesus statue

Fire disaster. The victims of the Crans-Montana fire are commemorated in Martigny

Fire disasterThe victims of the Crans-Montana fire are commemorated in Martigny