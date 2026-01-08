WhatsApp messages can now be limited to 1 or 12 hours. Gemini @blue News

When it comes to sending sensitive details, passwords or similar data, people are reluctant to use WhatsApp. This could perhaps change in the future thanks to an extended function.

WhatsApp is planning new timers of one and twelve hours for self-deleting messages to give users more precise control.

The short intervals are intended to secure sensitive data such as passwords immediately and free chats from unnecessary clutter.

The function strengthens data protection, but still does not protect against manual photographing or screenshots. Show more

Until now, WhatsApp has forced its users into a rigid corset. Messages either remained visible forever or disappeared after periods of time that were simply too long for many use cases. The development uncovered by the usually well-informed tech portal WABetaInfo now points to a paradigm shift. The new WhatsApp Web options are aimed at precisely linking the lifespan of a message to its information content.

Anyone transmitting sensitive data such as one-time codes, temporary passwords or confidential bank details is often operating in a security gray area. This is where the planned one-hour timer comes in. It acts as a digital shredder for information whose relevance and security are critical but extremely short-lived. Automating the deletion minimizes the risk of sensitive data remaining as "data corpses" in the chat history and being misused in the event of potential unauthorized access.

Organization instead of chaos with the 12-hour rhythm

While the one-hour option primarily addresses security concerns, the twelve-hour interval is aimed at the hygiene of daily communication. In the modern working world and private organization, a lot of information loses its value exactly at the end of the day. Be it the coordination of a shift handover, the current location of a delivery or evening planning.

This medium-term option gives recipients enough time to react, but prevents chats from degenerating into confusing archives of irrelevant logistics. It is an attempt to reduce the digital ballast without interrupting the flow of communication.

Privacy is becoming increasingly important

The introduction of these features is not just cosmetic, but a necessary response to market pressure. With over three billion monthly users, WhatsApp has an enormous responsibility. Competitors such as Signal or Telegram have been successfully positioning themselves with advanced privacy features for years.

By refining the settings for disappearing messages on the desktop version as well, WhatsApp is recognizing that the messenger is no longer just a mobile phenomenon, but a central work and communication tool on all platforms. Synchronizing these settings across devices is technically challenging, but essential for a seamless user experience.