An everyday scenario: you type a message in a hurry, get distracted - and realize hours later that the message was never sent. WhatsApp is tackling precisely this problem with a new function. The messenger service has introduced a draft option that visibly marks messages that have not been sent. The update is now available to all iOS and Android users.
When the message is finally sent, the marking disappears and the message is displayed as usual.
The feature is primarily intended to support frequent chatters and people who are frequently interrupted while typing. Previously, users had to laboriously search through their chats to find forgotten messages. With the new function, a quick glance at the chat list is enough.
Lists also ensure even more order
The revised list function also ensures more order. The idea for this is based on the chat filter that WhatsApp introduced at the beginning of the year. The chat filter made it possible to search for specific messages and find chats more quickly. WhatsApp has now developed the concept further so that users can organize their chats into categories they have created themselves.
Lists can be used to sort chats individually, for example into categories such as "Family", "Work" or "Friends". This ensures that important conversations are always clearly organized and quickly accessible. To create a list, simply tap on the + symbol in the filter bar of the chats tab. Existing lists can be edited or deleted with a long press. Both individual and group chats can be added, whereby the categories are clearly displayed in the filter bar and can be called up at any time.