With the new draft function, you will be reminded of your own feedback more often. Imago

A simple update makes it easier to keep track of your WhatsApp chats. In future, there should be fewer complaints from loved ones about unanswered messages.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you WhatsApp now marks unsent messages with a green "draft" label.

This should make it easier to recognize forgotten messages.

Lists with which you can create your own groups such as family, friends or work also ensure more order. Show more

An everyday scenario: you type a message in a hurry, get distracted - and realize hours later that the message was never sent. WhatsApp is tackling precisely this problem with a new function. The messenger service has introduced a draft option that visibly marks messages that have not been sent. The update is now available to all iOS and Android users.

When the message is finally sent, the marking disappears and the message is displayed as usual.

The feature is primarily intended to support frequent chatters and people who are frequently interrupted while typing. Previously, users had to laboriously search through their chats to find forgotten messages. With the new function, a quick glance at the chat list is enough.

This green notification is intended to be a more active reminder of messages that have not been sent. WABetaInfo

Lists also ensure even more order

The revised list function also ensures more order. The idea for this is based on the chat filter that WhatsApp introduced at the beginning of the year. The chat filter made it possible to search for specific messages and find chats more quickly. WhatsApp has now developed the concept further so that users can organize their chats into categories they have created themselves.

Lists can be used to sort chats individually, for example into categories such as "Family", "Work" or "Friends". This ensures that important conversations are always clearly organized and quickly accessible. To create a list, simply tap on the + symbol in the filter bar of the chats tab. Existing lists can be edited or deleted with a long press. Both individual and group chats can be added, whereby the categories are clearly displayed in the filter bar and can be called up at any time.