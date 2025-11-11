You will soon be able to use WhatsApp outside of the platform. WhatsApp

WhatsApp is changing its core product: with a new update, you will be able to reach people who don't even have a WhatsApp account for the first time. But cross-platform chatting doesn't come without a catch.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you WhatsApp is introducing a function that allows you to write directly to users of other messengers.

Your phone number will always be shared - but other profile data will not.

Blocks do not apply automatically: you have to block third-party contacts separately. Show more

WhatsApp is making one of its biggest changes in years: Thanks to a new update, you will be able to chat directly with people who use other messengers. The company is thus implementing new EU regulations that stipulate more interoperability between services.

Until now, it was clear that if you didn't want to be on WhatsApp, you could only be reached via other apps. This is now changing - but new rules apply.

Your phone number will always be visible as soon as you write to a third-party contact. However, your name or profile picture will not be passed on. This is WhatsApp's way of protecting your privacy, even if the chat takes place outside of your own system.

However, the new feature does not work entirely without restrictions: According to the portal futurezone.de, WhatsApp imports technical registration data from third-party users. In addition, end-to-end encryption only applies to messages sent via WhatsApp. Whether external messengers adhere to the same standards is not guaranteed.

New WhatsApp function can already be used now

Additional steps are also required when it comes to blocking. People you have blocked on WhatsApp can still write to you via a compatible third-party messenger - provided they know your number. WhatsApp explains that you must block such contacts separately within the third-party chat.

The rollout has already started: In the Android beta 2.25.33.8, the function is activated on a test basis - the BirdyChat service is supported at the start. Other messengers are to follow, provided they meet the security and encryption requirements. iOS users will also have access.

Not everything will work across all platforms. While text messages, photos, videos, voice messages and documents can be sent across all platforms, stickers, status updates and self-deleting messages will remain WhatsApp-exclusive for the time being.

For many users, however, the update is a clear improvement: contacts outside of WhatsApp can be reached more easily - and perhaps fewer apps will be needed on the smartphone in future.