WhatsApp is planning a feature that could fundamentally change the way the app is used: In future, users will be able to chat via user names - without revealing their phone number. The meta subsidiary is thus catching up with other messengers.

Sven Ziegler

WhatsApp is about to undergo one of the biggest updates in its history. As the platform "WABetaInfo" reports, the world's most widely used messenger is currently testing the option of identifying users via their username instead of their cell phone number.

WhatsApp is thus taking a step towards users who want more privacy - and at the same time catching up with competing services such as Threema or Signal.

Although the phone number is still required in the background, only the freely chosen username will be visible in future. This must be between three and 30 characters long and may contain letters, numbers, dots and underscores - but may not begin with "www.". Anyone who has not saved the contact will only see the user name. Changes to this will be displayed as a system message in the chat, similar to profile picture changes.

Status also receives a major update

WhatsApp announced the feature back in October 2024 and it has now appeared for the first time in a test version for iPhones. It is not yet available for beta users, but according to the developers, it will be rolled out in the coming months.

At the same time, WhatsApp Status is also getting a major upgrade. In future, users will be able to create collages with up to six images and add music from an extensive library.

New layouts and interaction options will make it particularly creative: Friends can respond to status messages with their own content. "Add yours" is the name of the new function, which is being rolled out gradually.

Music tracks can be up to 15 seconds long for photos and up to 60 seconds long for videos. WhatsApp is thus increasingly establishing its status area as a creative playground - and as a response to Instagram Stories or TikTok features.