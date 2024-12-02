WhatsApp proved to be the right SMS alternative at the right time. Picture: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa

Anyone who has been using the same iPhone for ten years must be prepared for the fact that they will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from next May. If you don't want to do without it, there's no getting around buying a new one.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you From May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer work on iPhone models 5s, 6 and 6 Plus.

The KaiOS operating system, which is used on many basic cell phones, will also lose Whatsapp support in 2025.

WhatsApp justifies the changes with the introduction of new functions and modern technologies. Show more

The messenger giant WhatsApp has announced that it will exclude older iPhones from its service as of May 5, 2025. This specifically affects the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models, for which Apple discontinued software support years ago.

WhatsApp now justifies this step with the introduction of new functions that require modern iOS technologies. "Our goal is to continue to offer the best options for communication and data protection," explains the company.

Apple itself had already classified the iPhone 6 Plus as "obsolete" in April 2024. Nevertheless, the departure of WhatsApp remains a bitter blow for users, as the iPhone 6 is one of the company's best-selling smartphones. According to industry experts, it is unlikely that many of the affected devices will still be actively used, but the consequences could be felt, especially in emerging markets or by older users.

Five months must be enough for the changeover

WhatsApp has announced a warning period of five months. Users will receive a notice in the app about the imminent end of support. The options are clear: either switch to a more up-to-date iPhone model or switch to another communication service.

The cutback not only affects private individuals, but also companies. The business version of WhatsApp, which is becoming increasingly popular, will also no longer work on the old devices. For many, this is likely to be an incentive to switch to newer technologies more quickly.

KaiOS will also be shut down in 2025

But iPhone users are not the only ones affected. WhatsApp has also announced that it will end support for KaiOS, an operating system for basic cell phones, in 2025. This system is used on around 130 million devices in over 100 countries worldwide, including iconic models such as the new edition of the Nokia 8110.

This particularly affects users in emerging markets, for whom inexpensive feature phones with WhatsApp have played a central role in digital communication to date. Over 70 different models will be affected by the shutdown.