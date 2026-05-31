A wheelchair user died in an accident at a level crossing in Weinfelden TG on Saturday. She was hit by a train that was traveling towards Berg.

Accident on level crossing Wheelchair user killed in an accident at a level crossing in Thurgau

The 55-year-old Swiss woman was on the level crossing on Freiestrasse in her electric wheelchair shortly after 1 p.m., as the Thurgau cantonal police reported on Sunday. The barriers were closed, a police spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The train driver initiated emergency braking, but was unable to prevent the collision. The woman was fatally injured.

The exact circumstances that led to the accident had not yet been clarified on Sunday. According to the Thurgau cantonal police, the forensic service was called in to secure evidence. There were no indications of third party involvement.

The road was closed for several hours due to the accident. Traffic was diverted.