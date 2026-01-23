Yawoto's creations are more than just clothing; they tell a story of transmission, spirituality and identity.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the African Fashion Night in Zurich, designers from Senegal, Togo, Nigeria and Burkina Faso presented collections that combine fashion with cultural heritage, spirituality and symbolism.

African fashion is seen as more than just clothing: It tells stories, conveys identity and is often based on sustainable, resource-conserving approaches.

Labels such as Sarayaa, Yawoto, Shayo and Jacques Logoh work with traditional materials and symbols - such as cowrie shells, Nsibidi signs or hand-printed patterns - and reinterpret them in a modern way.

Shaped by traditions, spirituality and symbolism, African fashion is often far more than just clothing. Behind the colors, materials and patterns are stories, belief systems, heritage and sometimes even messages. While the Western fashion industry is reinventing itself in the face of ecological challenges, many African designers have always relied on existing resources and sustainability.

Sarayaa

Safietou Seck, the daughter of a military officer, has always been fascinated by the functional aesthetics and authority that military-style clothing exudes. As a child, she stole her father's rank insignia to create her own looks. The sarayaa wearer combines strength and femininity. "The Sarayaa wearer asserts herself," summarizes the designer. The founder, who is convinced that "the world has always clothed Africa - today it is Africa's turn to clothe the world", initially studied economics - a path that her environment expected of her. This knowledge helps her to build her brand today.

Her world, which she describes as "African, traditional, high-quality and modern", is characterized by her Senegalese roots. Red - a symbol of protection and trust - and woven fabrics play a central role. Combined with denim and modern materials, the result is a contemporary look. Sustainability is also important to her, which is why she prefers recycled fabrics. Structured shoulders, inspired by her military-influenced childhood, stand for strength and self-confidence, while emphasized waists lend elegance and femininity - a duality that defines Sarayaa.

Safietou Seck, the daughter of a military man, has always been fascinated by the functional aesthetics and authority that military-style clothing exudes. blue News

Yawoto

One of the founders lives in Biel/Bienne, where the brand's boutique is located, while the other works from Burkina Faso and manages production from there. Together, they have created Yawoto - a label that combines spirituality, identity and expression. "Yawoto means: I affirm myself," explains Mariam Kafando, who traveled to Zurich from Africa especially for the African Fashion Night.

The brand is aimed at people who want to express their personality, origin, identity or gender through clothing. At the center of every creation is the cowrie shell - a small, oval natural object with a smooth surface and characteristic opening. "It stands for wealth, our former currency. At the same time, it charges energy," explains Roukiètou Kafando Savadogo. For the designers, the kauri shell is a universal symbol. "Anyone and everyone can find themselves in it - in Asia, Africa or Europe," she says.

The new collection entitled "Le Silence" invites you to reflect. "There is the classic silence, which means not speaking. And then there is the one in which spirit and soul find expression through clothing."

Between cultural heritage, spirituality and a tribute to her ancestors, Yawoto's creations go beyond fashion. They tell stories, preserve memories and make identity visible. blue News

Shayo

"Fire" is inspired by the inner fire, energy and determination of the people of Lagos, Nigeria. "The fire stands for spirit, inner strength and the fighting spirit of the people of Lagos," explains designer Nnamdi Eronini. Each of his collections is dedicated to a different city - this one marks a return to his roots.

To translate this world, he developed a vibrant color palette of orange, yellow and red, contrasted by black. The more casual collection focuses on leather jackets with window details, through which a handmade flame motif by an artisan from Lagos is visible. This motif also runs through cotton pieces such as hoodies and jogging bottoms.

The designer has also integrated Nsibidi symbols - an ancient African script. "They stand for community, unity and wisdom, among other things," he explains. These symbols can be found in all of his collections.

The "Fire" collection stands for the inner fire, energy and determination of the people of Lagos. blue News

Jacques Logoh

Jacques Logoh has made his way on his own, without the support of his parents, who were critical of a career in fashion. He took his first steps as a model, but his goal was always to design his own clothes. With "Ligne Sacrée", he designs a wardrobe for women who are looking for an understated, elegant aesthetic - suitable for everyday wear and special occasions.

The collection is based on silk chiffon, decorated with the traditional bati pattern, which is printed by hand in Togo. Although the brand is based in France, the pieces are created in its ateliers in Lomé, Togo.

The traditional bati pattern is shown here on different shades of silk chiffon. blue News

Video of the African Fashion Night 2025: