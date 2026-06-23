Fever in rivers and lakes: Switzerland’s waters are getting warmer. This not only threatens fish but also jeopardizes the quality and safety of drinking water.

Water temperatures in the Rhine and the Alpine lakes are rising steadily. This trend affects both humans and animals. (File photo)

Heat Wave When bodies of water "sweat," it has consequences for animals and drinking water

The Lake Constance-Rhine Waterworks Association (AWBR) warns of the consequences of rising temperatures in Swiss waters for the drinking water supply.

The Rhine has warmed by about three degrees since the 1970s, according to the AWBR. Declining summer flows, combined with constant levels of pollutant input, have led to higher concentrations of industrial chemicals, pesticides, and pharmaceutical residues. In theory, drinking water in Switzerland should not exceed the current maximum temperature of 25 degrees—but even today, this limit can no longer be maintained everywhere.

“Who gets water when it becomes scarce? And how is water quality ensured when dilution effects are eliminated and bacterial growth increases due to temperature?” Water bodies are managed differently depending on the canton, and agricultural water withdrawal is barely regulated in many places.

Switzerland does not yet have a national water strategy, such as the one called for in 2023 by then-National Council member Kurt Egger (Greens/TG), for example.

The Federal Council viewed this as the responsibility of the cantons, which it said should ensure sustainable water management adapted to regional conditions. The federal government, in turn, is responsible for protecting these resources. In a statement issued in 2023, the Federal Council indicated its intention to support the cantons in water management but stated that a national solution was not necessary.

Early Warning System for 59 Fish Species

A national solution is, however, planned for fish. To protect the animals from heat-related mortality, the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) has developed a new early warning system. It can be used to assess the risk to fish populations at over 50 locations in Switzerland up to three weeks in advance.

Researchers described the system as promising, as it takes into account not only how warm a river is expected to become, but also which fish species live there. Currently, the system knows the temperature limits of 59 fish species found in Switzerland.

Once the temperature threshold is reached, the fish’s ability to swim decreases—“and with it, their ability to flee from danger.” Not all fish are equally affected by the heat. For example, marble carp can withstand temperatures of 32.3 degrees Celsius, while burbot reaches its limit at just 24.1 degrees.

This could help authorities respond sooner and prepare protective measures for at-risk stretches of water.