Seventy-five years ago, a fierce conflict rocked the Swiss taxi industry. Migros founder Gottlieb Duttweiler attempted to challenge the established providers with low-cost taxis. However, his cooperative project failed due to resistance from the competition.

In 1951, Gottlieb Duttweiler wanted to shake up the market with low-cost taxis. But the competition fought back with protests and blockades—and the “taxi war” ended in Duttweiler’s defeat. (Archive photo)

The conflict known as the “Taxi War” escalated in 1951. It was triggered by a relaxation of government regulations governing the taxi industry. Gottlieb Duttweiler, who also founded the Landesring der Unabhängigen (LdU), seized the opportunity and founded Minitax AG. He purchased 100 yellow Vauxhall taxis to challenge the dominant position of traditional taxi companies in Zurich by offering low fares.

The established taxi associations responded to the new competition with fierce resistance. They also lowered their prices, which further fueled the conflict. In addition, they fought back against the new providers with protests, blockades, and legal action. Their goal was to prevent Duttweiler’s cooperative model from taking hold and to preserve the existing structures—which they ultimately succeeded in doing.

The idea of affordable taxis was not new to Duttweiler. As early as 1934, during the Great Depression, he had advocated for the introduction of small taxis to create jobs. However, his application for a license in Zurich at that time had been unsuccessful.

The debate as the highlight

A highlight of Zurich’s “taxi war” was a verbal duel on July 27, 1951. In the packed Zurich Volkshaus, Duttweiler and taxi operator G. Winterhalder faced off. The debate attracted considerable public interest and highlighted the entrenched positions on both sides of the conflict.

The only woman working as a driver for Minitax AG caused quite a stir. The publication *Der Brückenbauer* reported on the derogatory reactions she faced: “Hey, look at that woman! ‘A woman as a taxi driver,’ a few greenhorns in their recruit uniforms remarked contemptuously,” according to an article cited by Migros on its website in a piece about its founder.

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