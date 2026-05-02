Why an artist is turning tech billionaires into robot dogs From the exhibition "Beeple. Regular Animals": The interactive installation by US-American artist Beeple shows autonomous robot dogs with realistic silicone heads of well-known personalities such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and the artist himself at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin until May 10. Image: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa Artists such as Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso are also among Beeple's robot dogs. Image: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa Why an artist is turning tech billionaires into robot dogs From the exhibition "Beeple. Regular Animals": The interactive installation by US-American artist Beeple shows autonomous robot dogs with realistic silicone heads of well-known personalities such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and the artist himself at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin until May 10. Image: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa Artists such as Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso are also among Beeple's robot dogs. Image: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Robot dogs with the heads of tech giants like Musk and Zuckerberg: US artist Beeple shows in Berlin how technology shapes our world view - and tells us who he wants to take on next.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you US artist Beeple is showing robot dogs with the heads of tech giants such as Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos in Berlin to highlight the power of tech companies. The installation "Regular Animals" illustrates the extent to which these players shape our view of the world.

The robotic dogs observe their surroundings and "produce" AI-generated images, symbolizing the increasing fusion of technology and everyday life. Beeple warns that many future developments could quickly become the norm.

Beeple sees society as insufficiently prepared for the rapid technological future and calls for more artistic engagement with it. He hints at including figures such as Donald Trump in his works in future. Show more

With his robot dogs, US artist Beeple wants to draw attention to the power of tech companies. He is showing the artwork for the first time in Germany, at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin. The robot dogs resemble well-known people - the silicone heads show, for example, the tech entrepreneurs Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, but also the artists Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso.

In the past, artists shaped our view of the world, at least in part, Beeple told the German Press Agency. "Today, our view of the world is largely influenced by tech billionaires, namely Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, who control powerful algorithms that decide what we see and what we don't." This is an incredible power that we have not yet fully grasped.

The robotic dogs observe their surroundings and then use their backsides to excrete AI-generated images. The work is called "Regular Animals". According to Beeple, we could see robot dogs more often in the future. The technology is developing faster and faster. "Super weird things will become the norm."

"Don't think we're prepared for the future"

"I don't think we're prepared for the future," said Beeple, who was born in 1981 and whose real name is Mike Winkelmann. "Anyone who says they know what the world will look like in 20 years is talking nonsense, because everything is changing incredibly quickly."

Which person will he focus on next? "There's a figure that's playing a very big part in everyone's psyche at the moment - for better or worse - and that might appear here in the future," says Beeple. So will we see US President Donald Trump? "We have plans," he said. They had already designed a Trump dog in the past, but felt the character didn't fit in with the current group. Perhaps Trump has caused so much turmoil that he needs his own pack.

In the artist's opinion, more contemporary artworks should deal with the question of how technology affects humanity. Beeple is also known for digital artworks. The auction house Christie's auctioned his digital collage "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" for 69 million US dollars in 2021.

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