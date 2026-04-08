The price of crude oil has fallen significantly following the Iran ceasefire. But anyone hoping to fill up at a lower price soon will have to be patient - experts and petrol station operators are dampening expectations.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the start of the war, petrol has become more than 10 percent more expensive in Switzerland, diesel at times even around 25 percent - the price of crude oil has risen from 70 to up to 120 dollars.

After the ceasefire, the oil price quickly fell by almost 15 percent, but is still well above the pre-crisis level - there has been no noticeable relief at the pumps so far.

Experts and petrol station operators expect only a slow decline in fuel prices; Switzerland's supply is secure. Show more

Since the outbreak of the Iran war over a month ago, the price of petrol and diesel at Swiss petrol stations has risen significantly. Following the agreement on a ceasefire, however, no rapid decline is to be expected.

Since the outbreak of war, the average price of petrol has risen by more than 10 percent, while consumers have had to pay around a quarter more for diesel, according to data from the TCS petrol price radar. The main reason for this is the sharp rise in the price of crude oil due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for energy transportation. As a result, the price of a barrel of Brent crude has risen from around 70 US dollars before the conflict to up to 120 dollars at times.

Since the outbreak of the Iran war over a month ago, the price of petrol and diesel at Swiss petrol stations has risen significantly. Following the agreement on a ceasefire, however, no rapid decline is to be expected. (archive picture) Keystone

Following the agreement on a ceasefire, tankers could soon be passing through the Strait of Hormuz again. The price of crude oil fell by almost 15 percent immediately after the announcement of the ceasefire and was quoted at around 92 dollars per barrel on Wednesday afternoon. However, it was still well above the pre-crisis level.

Price reductions only with a delay

However, prices at the pumps will probably only return slowly. It is not yet possible to estimate when prices will fall again, the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) told the news agency AWP. Price falls in crude oil alone are not enough. Rather, it is crucial that the product prices for diesel and petrol "fall again over a longer period of time".

The major filling station operators in Switzerland were also unwilling to make any concrete forecasts on price trends when asked. In addition to the price of crude oil, factors such as local competition, duties, taxes, location costs and exchange rates also play a role in the price at the filling station, added Matthias Hübscher, Managing Director of Volenergy filling stations.

Due to the current low water level on the Rhine, no additional price boost is to be expected. As is well known, Switzerland imports a large proportion of its fuel by ship via the Rhine ports in Basel. This Wednesday, transportation cost CHF 33.50 per ton, writes the TCS. Although this is 1.50 francs more than the previous day, it is still within the "normal range".

In neighboring Germany, there was still no fall in prices at the pumps on Wednesday. Diesel prices continued to rise slightly, but less sharply than in previous days.

The French chairman of the oil industry union, Olivier Gantois, ventured a rough estimate in an interview with the broadcaster France Info. According to him, fuel prices in France could fall by 5 to 10 cents per liter in the coming days if the oil price remains at around 93 to 95 dollars.

No shortage of fuel in Switzerland

Despite the sharp rise in prices and the blockade, both TCS and Volenergy said that the supply of fuel in Switzerland is secure. In the event of a shortage, compulsory stocks would still be available.

By contrast, the situation is much worse in some countries in South and South-East Asia. Here, fuels have already been rationed in some cases and working days have been cut. However, these countries import much more oil from the crisis region than Europe and have lower reserves.

Due to the higher prices, Mr. and Mrs. Swiss have not restricted their mobility in recent weeks. According to Volenergy, there has been "no significant drop in volumes". There have even been significantly more customers at filling stations on the border with Germany due to fuel tourists from Germany.