Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz justifies the dismissal of Finance Minister Lindner in the Bundestag. One sentence earns him derisive laughter.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended the dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner in the Bundestag as necessary.

I am proud that Germany manages its money well," said Scholz.

In the Bundestag, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended the dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner as necessary. In his government statement, the SPD politician emphasized that this decision was unavoidable.

Scholz emphasized that the agreement on 23 February of next year as the date for the new election of the national parliament was an important step. "The date at the end of February has now been set and I am very grateful for that," he explained.

To ensure political stability until the new election, Scholz plans to call a vote of confidence on December 11 so that the Bundestag can decide on it on December 16.

Scornful laughter

He assured that the federal government would remain in office until the election and that parliament would be able to act during this time. Scholz appealed to MPs to use the remaining time to pass urgently needed laws that cannot be delayed.

The Chancellor also spoke about the achievements of the coalition government in recent years. He said he was proud that Germany was doing better. "I am proud that Germany is managing its money well," said Scholz. This earned him derisive laughter, as in the end it was precisely the break with the finance minister that sealed the end of the government.

Scholz was not deterred by this. He continued to talk about the debt brake and the coming weeks, in which the government wanted to get a few more projects off the ground.

Merz attacks Scholz

After the speech, opposition leader Friedrich Merz attacked the Chancellor with harsh personal words, thus opening the election campaign in the Bundestag. In his response to Scholz's government statement, the CDU leader and Union candidate for Chancellor denied Scholz any competence to govern or lead. "You are dividing the country, Mr. Chancellor. You are the one responsible for these controversies and for this division in Germany. You simply cannot govern a country like this."

Merz (right) attacked Scholz. Michael Kappeler/dpa

In his response to Scholz, Merz spoke of a "witching hour". "What you have presented here, Mr. Chancellor, is out of this world." Scholz had not understood what was going on in this country.

Scholz has not had a majority in the Bundestag for a week. "The logical consequence should have been for them to call a vote of confidence immediately and without delay," Merz added. Merz called Scholz's government statement proof that the Chancellor was trying "in a downright rude and ruthless manner" and solely in order to achieve a supposed party tactical advantage for the SPD, to "drag out his term of office and extend it once again. That is unacceptable."

