Medicine When the party at the weekend disturbs your sleep

SDA

14.8.2025 - 04:39

Irregular sleeping times and alcohol can increase an underestimated form of nocturnal breathing interruptions. There is now a technical term for this: "social apnea". (theme picture)
Keystone

Staying up late, maybe one more drink and sleeping in on Saturdays or Sundays. This rhythm could harbor a previously underestimated health risk. An international research team warns of "social apnea", or social sleep apnea.

Keystone-SDA

14.08.2025, 04:39

A study by Flinders University in Australia with data from more than 70,000 people worldwide shows The breathing interruptions that are typical of so-called obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) occur significantly more frequently at weekends than during the week.

In particular, late bedtimes, alcohol consumption and irregular sleep patterns increase the risk. The results were published in the "American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine".

The direct comparison of tests on a Saturday and a Wednesday produced a clear finding: the risk of moderate to severe sleep apnea was 18 percent higher at the weekend. In obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), the airways constrict or close repeatedly during sleep.

