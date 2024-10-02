  1. Residential Customers
Exhausted runners in Berlin When the stairs afterwards are harder than the marathon before

Dominik Müller

2.10.2024

On Sunday, tens of thousands of runners from all over the world came to the German capital for the 50th anniversary of the Berlin Marathon.

02.10.2024, 10:41

02.10.2024, 10:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Sunday, the Berlin Marathon took place for the 50th time in the German metropolis.
  • The field was led by top Ethiopian runners Tadese Takele and Tigist Ketema.
  • Tens of thousands of runners from all over the world took part.
Show more

The Berlin Marathon took place in the German capital for the 50th time. A total of over 58,000 runners from 161 nations had registered for the event - over 54,000 of them crossed the finish line. This means that almost 4,000 athletes did not complete the entire distance.

Full of motivation and zest for action, the 50th Berlin Marathon took place on Sunday. After more than 42 kilometers, the runners were either exhausted or flooded with emotion. Some participants were in tears and others could barely run down the stairs.

Incidentally, the men's Berlin Marathon was won by Ethiopian Milkesa Mengesha in 2:03:17 hours and his compatriot Tigist Ketema in 2:16:42 hours.

