Seasonal depression doesn't just occur in winter. Pexels

While many people look forward to the warmer months, others struggle with listlessness, sleep problems and a depressed mood - summer depression hits those affected just when everyone is in a vacation mood. An expert reveals why this is the case and what can help.

Sonya Jamil

No time? blue News summarizes for you Instead of happiness and lightness, those affected by summer depression experience inner restlessness, insomnia and loss of appetite - because light, heat and social pressure are a burden.

The perfect summer is staged on social media. If you can't keep up, you quickly feel excluded and "wrong".

According to the expert, fixed sleeping times, digital breaks, shady spots and honest conversations help - plus the realization that it's okay not to like summer. Show more

Those who feel bad during the brightest, seemingly most carefree time of the year are often met with a lack of understanding: how do you explain that "Summertime Sadness" refers to your own low mood and not the hit song by singer Lana Del Rey?

Less melatonin in summer

In contrast to winter depression, the causes of summer depression are less well researched. Researchers at the Medical University of Graz suspect that disturbances in the sleep-wake rhythm could play a role. Light influences the production of the hormone melatonin, which is important for sleep. Longer days and more light in summer could disrupt melatonin production and thus lead to psychological complaints.

Fear of summer

The consensus on TikTok is that summer also has its downsides. One user shares: "Always that guilty conscience for not taking full advantage of the good weather." Someone else admits that she feels lonely when she sees large groups of friends outside when she hardly has any herself. A third user agrees that the comment column under the video is balm for the soul.

blue News asked Gregor Hasler, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Fribourg and Chief Physician at the Fribourg Network for Mental Health, what is behind summer depression and what can help against it.

Gregor Hasler, how does summer depression differ from classic winter depression?

Gregor Hasler: Classic winter depression (SAD - Seasonal Affective Disorder) is usually characterized by "atypical" depressive symptoms such as an increased need for sleep, cravings for carbohydrates, weight gain and listlessness. Summer depression, which occurs less frequently than winter depression, often shows the opposite symptom profile: many sufferers experience insomnia, loss of appetite, inner restlessness and often increased irritability. Instead of withdrawing, some even experience a tormenting sense of urgency.

What are the typical early warning signs that many people overlook?

It often starts gradually: sleep problems despite tiredness, persistent inner tension, a diffuse world-weariness or irritability without a clear trigger. A loss of joie de vivre, even in actually pleasant moments, is also a warning sign. As "everything is fine" in summer, these signals are often suppressed or misinterpreted - for example as stress, excessive demands or circulatory problems.

What role does social pressure à la: "You have to be happy in summer" play?

Happiness is literally expected in summer: sun, vacations, lightness, spontaneity. Those who feel psychologically burdened during this time often experience shame or the feeling of being "not normal".

What influence does social media have in this regard?

Social media can exacerbate summer depression: A summer full of joie de vivre, travel, body ideals and social activity is staged there. This pressure to keep up ("FOMO" - Fear of Missing Out) increases depressive symptoms, especially in people with low self-esteem or increased sensitivity to social comparison.

«Happiness is literally expected in summer» Gregor Hasler Psychiatrist and psychotherapist

Which people are particularly affected - is there a summer depression profile?

Although there is no fixed type, certain factors increase the risk. Women are affected more often than men, partly due to hormonal factors, as are people with predisposed mood swings or diagnosed bipolarity.

Who else could be affected by summer depression?

People with a sensitive circadian rhythm, such as those with a strong sensitivity to light or sleep disorders. City dwellers are more likely to complain about sensory overload, heat in overheated homes and social pressure. People living alone can also suffer particularly if they feel excluded from summer socializing.

How can you protect yourself - are there anti-summer depression routines?

Yes - prevention and self-care can help prevent summer depression. Here are some tried and tested approaches:

Ensure sleep structure: Despite late twilight, ensure a fixed rhythm, a sleep mask may help.

Eat light, regular meals: If you lose your appetite, eat smaller portions with protein and fresh vegetables.

Take breaks from social media: Avoid overstimulation and reduce stimuli, i.e. seek silence.

Create cool retreats : Physically and mentally - shade, nature and water have a calming effect.

Choose social contacts consciously: Quality over quantity, honest exchange instead of social "tagging along".

Exercise in the cooler hours: Early morning or evening walks, swimming or yoga in the shade.

Give yourself permission to feel differently: Not everyone has to love summer. That takes the pressure off. Show more

This interview was conducted in written form.