Ceasefire in Gaza war begins with delay - Gallery The Gaza Strip is largely destroyed after more than 15 months of war. (archive picture) Image: dpa Before the ceasefire began, Israel's army continued to attack in Gaza. Image: dpa Ceasefire in Gaza war begins with delay - Gallery The Gaza Strip is largely destroyed after more than 15 months of war. (archive picture) Image: dpa Before the ceasefire began, Israel's army continued to attack in Gaza. Image: dpa

According to Israel, Hamas has provided the names of the hostages to be released. This means that the ceasefire can begin hours late. Shortly beforehand, Israel's army attacked once again.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After hours of delay, the radical Islamic group Hamas has sent Israel the list of hostages to be released on Sunday.

Shortly afterwards, after a delay of almost three hours, the ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas came into force.

Now 33 of the 97 Israeli hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip are to be exchanged for 1904 imprisoned Palestinians. Show more

The ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip began hours late. It came into force at 10.15 a.m. CET, as announced by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hamas had sent the list with the names of three hostages to be released today. The ceasefire should actually have begun at 7.30 a.m. CET. However, as Hamas had not communicated the names of the hostages by then, the army initially continued its attacks.

Israel and Hamas had agreed on an initial 42-day ceasefire mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the USA. During this time, 33 of the 97 Israeli hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip are to be exchanged for 1904 imprisoned Palestinians. The first phase of the agreement also provides for a rapid improvement in the supply of food for the more than two million inhabitants of Gaza, 90 percent of whom suffer from hunger according to UN figures. In addition, the Israeli army must withdraw from population centers in the Gaza Strip.

Three hostages to be released today

According to Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Madschid al-Ansari, the three women to be released all have Israeli citizenship. One of the women is also a Romanian citizen and another a British citizen.

Among the hostages remaining in Gaza are Israelis who also hold German citizenship. In Israel, it is assumed that 34 of those kidnapped are probably dead. According to the Israeli government, the release of the first three hostages is planned for today at 15:00 CET. According to Israeli sources, these are three civilian women.

Around the same time, the first 90 or so Palestinian prisoners are to be released in Israel and taken by security forces either to the occupied West Bank or to Gaza. It remains unclear whether the timetable will be adhered to due to the delayed start of the ceasefire.

Israeli police minister resigns over hostage deal

In protest against the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, Israel's far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has resigned, according to media reports. His Otzma Yehudit party, which holds six out of 120 seats in the Knesset, is also leaving the governing coalition. However, the right-wing religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not lose its majority in parliament. It still has 62 of the 120 seats in the Knesset.

More attacks by Israel in Gaza

While Israel waited for the list with the names of the three hostages, the army continued its attacks. Artillery and the air force attacked a number of "terror targets" in the north and center of the sealed-off coastal strip, the army announced. According to the Hamas-controlled civil defense, 13 people were killed in the entire coastal strip. The information could not be independently verified. The army did not initially comment on this.

The war was triggered by the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed in Israel and more than 250 were deported to Gaza. Israel responded with attacks on Hamas in which, according to Palestinian figures, more than 46,700 people were killed. The figure, which cannot be independently verified, does not distinguish between civilians and fighters. On the eve of the ceasefire, Netanyahu had reiterated that Israel would resume fighting if the agreement failed and would enforce all war aims, including the complete destruction of Hamas.