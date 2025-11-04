The biggest supermoon of the year can be seen on November 5 (archive image) Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The biggest full moon of the year is approaching: on November 5, the supermoon can also be admired in Switzerland. When and where is it best to see it - and how does it come about?

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you On November 5, the largest full moon of the year can be seen, the so-called "Beaver Moon".

The distance between the moon and Earth is only around 357,000 kilometers, which makes it appear particularly large and bright.

In Switzerland, the "super moon" is best seen away from the cities in the countryside - although the weather forecast gives reason to hope for good visibility. Show more

When the moon rises on November 5, it appears in a very special way: Not only does the full moon appear on this day and the following night, the third so-called supermoon is also the largest of the year. Why does it appear - and where is the best place to see it and when? The most important facts about the spectacle in the sky.

Why is it called a supermoon?

A supermoon is a full moon that is particularly close to the Earth - this time it is only around 357,000 kilometers away, i.e. around 30,000 kilometers closer than average. This makes the moon appear strikingly large and bright.

The difference can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter to the human eye than a normal full moon. On November 5, the so-called "beaver moon" is also the largest supermoon of the year.

When is the supermoon most visible?

The exact moment of the full moon is on Wednesday, November 5, at 2.19 pm (CET). However, it will not rise above the horizon until shortly after sunset at around 5 pm.

It will then appear most impressive to the eye at around 11.15 p.m., when it is high above the horizon and at its closest distance to the Earth (exactly 356,834 kilometers). However, it appears almost as full and bright to the human eye the evening before and on Thursday.

Where is the best place to see the supermoon?

If you want to experience the full effect of the supermoon, you should seek out places away from cities with as little light pollution as possible. The further away you are from the city lights, the more impressive the supermoon appears. The Gantrisch Nature Park (BE), for example, is one of the best observation points in Switzerland. The country's first certified "Dark Sky Park" is ideal for night-time sky observations. Provided the weather cooperates ...

Will there be supermoon weather?

There is good news for supermoon watchers: The weather outlook for Wednesday looks promising. According to MeteoSwiss, denser clouds are expected at times during the day and the day will start with fog up to 600 meters in the Swiss Plateau and Ticino. Otherwise, however, it should be mostly sunny. For the night, this means a clear view of the supermoon in many places!

How does a supermoon actually happen?

Because the moon orbits the earth on an elliptical path and not in a perfect circle, it is sometimes closer, sometimes further away. A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the closest point of this orbit to the earth - the so-called perigee. This constellation only occurs a few times a year, usually two to four supermoons occur annually. In 2025 there will be three supermoons, with one more to follow.

When is the next supermoon?

Anyone who misses the supermoon in November will have one last opportunity this year: on Friday, December 5, the moon will once again be comparatively close to the Earth - although at a distance of 357,219 kilometers, not quite as close as in November. It is the third and last supermoon of 2025 and is also known as the "cold moon" or "Yule moon", derived from the pagan harvest festival of Yule.

The previous full moon took place on October 7 and was called the "Hunter's Moon" or "Harvest Moon" - named after the late harvest time and traditional hunting season during this phase of the year.

What is the "Beaver Moon" all about?

The November full moon is traditionally known as the "beaver moon". In earlier times, this was the phase when hunters caught beavers to use their warm fur for the winter. The animals themselves are also particularly active in late fall: they build dams, gather supplies and prepare for the cold season - a symbol of preparation and survival.

What is the astrological effect of the supermoon?

The full moon "naturally has a particularly 'magical' effect when it appears so large," explains astrologer Monica Kissling. This may have a subjective effect, "giving you the feeling that it is particularly intense". But: "The proximity to the earth has no influence on the astrological interpretation."

The people who are personally most affected by a full moon are "always those who have important constellations in their personal horoscope at the position of the full moon". This time, with a Taurus full moon, it is those who were born roughly in the middle of the zodiac signs Taurus/Scorpio, says Kissling.