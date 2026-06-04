There are Father's Days all over the world, with very different customs. Where does the custom come from? And what is the connection with Ascension Day?

Only two of these men with a drinks trailer and umbrella were drawn to the great outdoors.

Hiking tours with beer and handcarts are a tradition on Father's Day - at least in this country. However, only very few people know that the merry "gentlemen's parties" go back to the Acts of the Apostles in the New Testament.

Where does Father's Day come from?

Like Mother's Day, Father's Day also has its roots in the USA. It was invented by a woman: Sonora Louise Smart Dodd from the small town of Spokane in the US state of Washington. Her father had raised six children alone after the death of his wife. To honor him and inspired by the recently introduced Mother's Day, Dodd was initially able to convince the local authorities to commemorate fathers on the third Sunday in June - for the first time in 1910. Six years later, President Woodrow Wilson celebrated Father's Day in the White House, but it was not until 1972 that Richard Nixon declared it an official holiday.

How long has Father's Day existed in Switzerland?

In Europe, Dutch cigar manufacturers began promoting Father's Day in the 1930s as a counterpart to the already established Mother's Day, according to folklorists. According to historian Susanne Rouette, it was "commercial propagandists" who also wanted to make Father's Day popular in Europe.

In Austria, for example, Helmut Herz is regarded as the inventor and advertising manager of a shirt manufacturer. "Being a father is often a burden, so long live Father's Day," he wrote in the 1950s. Alongside Easter and Christmas, the days leading up to Mother's Day and Father's Day have become the best-selling time of the year for retailers.

Father's Day date varies In France or the Netherlands, for example, dad receives presents or breakfast in bed on the third Sunday in June.

In New Zealand or Australia, on the other hand, Father's Day - a celebration for the whole family - always falls on the first Sunday in September.

In Italy, the Roman Catholic tradition celebrates on St. Joseph's Day, "Festa di San Giuseppe" is on March 19. The day goes back to the foster father of Jesus and husband of the holy mother Mary.

In this country too, Father's Day, Men's Day or Lord's Day coincides with a church festival: Ascension Day.

Unlike in Switzerland, Father's Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday in June in the UK and the USA.

Where do the German "men's tours" come from?

When German men parade through the countryside with beer kegs and handcarts, very few people are aware of the roots of this custom. Since the 4th century, Christians have celebrated the "lifting up" of Jesus to heaven on Ascension Day, the return of the Son of God to the Father. Later, the faithful would parade around the fields on this day and pray for a good harvest.

Evidence from the early 16th century shows that there was already plenty of carousing back then. Eventually, the Christian origins increasingly receded into the background: in the 19th century, the first "men's tours" to the countryside became fashionable; even then, women were not included.