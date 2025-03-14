In Switzerland, the celestial spectacle was only partially visible, if at all. In North and South America, however, the moon turned purple during a total lunar eclipse.
Although the phenomenon was announced, many people on these continents were apparently surprised by the unusual sight. Search queries such as "Where is the moon?" are currently trending on Google. ("Where is the moon?") or "Why can't I see the moon?" ("Why can't I see the moon?").
But there is no need to worry. The very next night, people will see a familiar picture in the night sky again.
During a total lunar eclipse, the celestial body does not shine bright white, but reddish. This is because the surface of the moon is colored by long-wave red parts of the sunlight. This is why the celestial phenomenon is also known as the blood moon.