Swiss people will still feel the effects of inflation in 2025. Picture: Keystone

Living in Switzerland is becoming more expensive - especially when it comes to housing and mobility. The Comparis motorhome price index shows: Rents are continuing to rise, as are insurance and household services.

Samuel Walder

Prices for housing and mobility in Switzerland rose by 0.7% year-on-year in February 2025.

In particular, residential rents (+3.2%) and motor vehicle insurance (+6.1%) rose sharply.

Inflation in these areas has accelerated significantly in the last four years (+9.7%).

Single-person households under the age of 65 and people on low incomes were particularly hard hit by inflation.

Italian-speaking Switzerland and wealthier households were the least affected by inflation. Show more

According to the Womo price index, prices for housing and mobility in Switzerland rose by 0.7% in February 2025 compared to the same month last year. By comparison, the national consumer price index (CPI) from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), which covers a basket of over 1,000 goods and services, rose by just 0.3%*.

The Comparis-Womo price index, which has been published quarterly since March 2024 in collaboration with the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich, shows how inflation has developed in the areas of housing and mobility (Womo).

Compared to November 2024, prices in the Swiss Comparis Homo Price Index have remained unchanged (CPI: plus 0.5 percent*). Residential rents alone have increased by 0.7%* in the last 3 months. Compared to the same month last year, the increase is as much as 3.2 percent*. "Little housing supply continues to drive up rents," says Comparis financial expert Dirk Renkert.

For an average family in Switzerland, housing and mobility account for around 40 percent of the budget for daily consumption. In the housing sector, the Womo price index records the price development of rents and energy as well as household goods such as furniture. In the mobility sector, it includes the prices for petrol or diesel, for cars or public transport tickets.

An increase in the Womo price index of 0.7 percent means that if a family spent CHF 2,500 a month on renting an apartment, CHF 1,000 on a car and CHF 200 on public transport tickets last year, the costs rose by around CHF 26 a month compared to the previous year. Over the year as a whole, this results in additional costs of CHF 311 for housing and mobility alone.

20-year comparison: Significant acceleration in inflation in the last 4 years

Although inflation has continued to fall in recent months, it has risen significantly compared to 4 years ago. The Womo price index has risen by a whopping 9.7 percent during this time. Over the last 20 years, it has risen by 21.2 percent. That shows: Inflation has risen almost as much in the past 4 years as in the entire 16 years before that, from February 2005 to February 2021. It is even clearer with the CPI. Inflation in the last 20 years amounted to just 11.2 percent*, of which 7.2 percent* was attributable to a price increase in the last 4 years.

Energy prices in particular have risen very sharply. Energy for heating (gas, heating oil, firewood and district heating) has risen by almost 50 percent in the last 4 years, while the price of electricity has climbed by a good 40 percent. By comparison, the price of energy for heating has doubled in the last 20 years, rising by 102.2 percent. The price of electricity has risen by 67 percent*. The price of fuel has also risen by 26.8 percent*. Around half of this is due to price increases in the last 4 years.

"Energy prices are subject to very strong price fluctuations, as demand is also very dependent on economic developments. Nevertheless, a long-term upward trend in prices can be observed," says Renkert.

Residential rents have also risen at an above-average rate of 31.5 percent* since February 2005. Compared to 4 years ago, inflation amounted to 9.3 percent*. "The two increases in the reference interest rate have certainly also contributed to this rise. However, the lack of available housing in particular continues to drive rents upwards," continues Renkert.

However, there are also goods prices that have risen in the last 4 years but have fallen over a period of 20 years. These include used cars and new cars, for example, which have risen in price by 8.8%* and 4.0%* respectively since February 2021, but have become 26.2%* and 8.7%* cheaper in a 20-year comparison.

"Before the coronavirus pandemic, the prices of new and used cars were falling steadily due to intense competition and technological advances. Material costs only rose as a result of the supply bottlenecks caused by the pandemic. This led to considerable delays in the production and delivery of new vehicles in some cases and resulted in significant price increases for both new and used vehicles. In the meantime, however, the situation has calmed down and prices have been falling steadily again for around two years," explains Renkert.

Strongest price increase in the last 12 months

For motor vehicle insurance in particular, Mr. and Mrs. Swiss had to dig much deeper into their wallets than a year ago. The price rose by 6.1 percent*. According to the Comparis analysis, no other product has become more expensive compared to the previous year.

Prices for floor coverings and carpets have also risen, namely by 5.4 percent*. This puts them in second place in the inflation charts. The price increase for residential rents (plus 3.2 percent*) was the third highest. Services for cleaning and services for the care and maintenance of the home followed in 4th and 5th place with increases of 1.8%* and 1.7%* respectively.

Biggest price drop compared to the same month last year

12 months ago, consumers paid more for electricity than in February 2025. According to the Comparis analysis, prices have fallen by 8.7%* compared to the previous year.

The prices of energy for heating (gas, heating oil, firewood and district heating) fell the second most, by 7.4 percent compared to February 2024. Prices also continued to fall for second-hand cars (down 4.6 percent*), other furniture, which includes garden, bedroom, kitchen and dining room furniture (down 4.3 percent), as well as kitchen and cooking appliances (down 3.7 percent*).

Highest inflation among single-person households under 65 years of age

Broken down by household type, single-person households under the age of 65 have experienced the highest inflation in housing and mobility over the last 12 months. They are currently experiencing an inflation rate of 1.2% compared to the previous year. In February 2025, life was also more expensive for them again compared to November 2024, by 0.2%.

In purely mathematical terms, couples aged 65 and over without children feel the least in percentage terms. With an index level of 111.4, perceived inflation in the areas of housing and mobility has only amounted to 0.1% for them in the last 12 months. In a 3-month comparison, inflation for them fell by -0.1% in February 2024.

Lowest income bracket feels the impact of inflation the most

The income classes show that life has become most expensive for the lowest income class compared to the previous year. The Womo price index has risen by 1.0% for this class. Compared to November 2024, inflation was unchanged.

The highest income bracket was the least affected by inflation. Compared to the previous year, prices for them rose by 0.5%. In the last 3 months, consumption for the highest income bracket remained unchanged.

Highest inflation in French-speaking Switzerland

Broken down by language region, the following picture emerges: French-speaking Switzerland recorded the highest year-on-year inflation at plus 0.7%. Compared to November 2024, the price level rose by 0.1%.

The comparatively lowest year-on-year inflation was recorded in Italian-speaking Switzerland at plus 0.5%. Compared to 3 months ago, prices in the housing and mobility sectors remained unchanged.