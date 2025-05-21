Where are taxes rising and where are they falling compared to the previous year? blue News summarizes. Keystone

One canton sets new lows, another makes big cuts - and the richest one percent pay almost half of all federal taxes: The Swiss Tax Report 2025 shows you where you have to pay the least.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Schwyz offers the lowest cantonal tax rate in Switzerland in 2025 at 22.59%, while Geneva remains at the top of the high-tax cantons despite a surprising reduction of 1.7%.

The tax burden is extremely unevenly distributed: The richest 1% of the population pay over 40% of direct federal taxes, while the bottom 90% collectively contribute less than a quarter.

In the long term, there is a trend towards slight tax reductions, with the current Swiss average rate at 32.54% - internationally, Switzerland remains in the middle of the field between high-tax and low-tax countries. Show more

Anyone who lives in Switzerland has to pay taxes. However, the tax rate can vary depending on the canton or place of residence. The new Swiss Tax Report from KPMG shows where you pay the most and where you pay the least.

The tax landscape in Switzerland remains in flux: According to the latest figures, the average individual tax rate in 2025 will be just 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous year, but inter-cantonal shifts are underway - with clear winners and surprising twists.

Schwyz sets new low tax mark

With a cantonal tax rate of just 22.59%, the canton of Schwyz is the most attractive place for taxpayers in 2025. This puts it ahead of even other classic low-tax cantons such as Zug, Appenzell Innerrhoden and Obwalden.

You pay the least tax in the canton of Schwyz. KPMG

At the same time, the French-speaking part of Switzerland has produced a minor miracle: the canton of Geneva has lowered its tax rate by a whopping 1.7% - a figure that surprises even experts. Nevertheless, the western Swiss canton remains the undisputed leader in the tax comparison.

You still pay the most tax in Geneva. KPMG

In a European comparison, the cantons of Central Switzerland hold their own against low-tax havens such as Jersey or the Isle of Man. Although the Scandinavian countries continue to dominate the list of high-tax countries, many Eastern European countries have been relying on flat-tax models with massive reductions for years.

The rich pay Swiss tax - 1% pay the lion's share

A look at the figures for direct federal tax shows: The tax burden is extremely unevenly distributed. According to the latest statistics, only 10% of taxpayers pay around 78.43% of the total revenue - and more than half of this is paid by the richest 1% alone.

The richest 1% in Switzerland account for 40% of the tax share. KPMG

Long-term trend: slight tax relief

A look back shows that the Swiss cantons have reduced their marginal tax rates by around 2% since 2007. This trend will continue in 2025 - albeit in small steps. While some cantons are making adjustments, the average for Switzerland as a whole is falling slightly.

With a national average rate of around 32.54%, Switzerland remains attractive for individuals - a solid middle ground between high-tax countries and offshore paradises such as Singapore in an international comparison.