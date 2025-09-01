Strong emotions, measurable arousal: Those who think in extreme political terms probably react in a surprisingly similar way in the brain - regardless of whether they are left-wing or right-wing. (archive image) Keystone

Politically extreme people apparently show surprisingly similar reactions in the brain - regardless of whether they are on the right or left of the political spectrum.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was discovered by a team led by Oriel Feldman-Hall from Brown University in the US state of Rhode Island in a small experiment, which the researchers report on in the "Journal of Personality and Social Psychology".

The 44 participants in the study were asked in advance about their political attitudes and classified accordingly on a scale from 0 (extremely liberal) to 100 (extremely conservative). In the experiment, the test subjects then watched an almost 18-minute video twice with a heated debate and sometimes harsh language: US Democrat Tim Kaine and US Republican Mike Pence discuss migration and police reforms - the vice-presidential debate dates back to 2016.

Similar reactions in the brain at extremes

While watching - partly in an MRI scanner - brain activity was measured, among other things. The result: people with more extreme political views showed similar patterns. For them, the video content evoked stronger neuronal reactions in brain regions involved in the processing of emotions - particularly in the context of fear and threat. This was particularly pronounced when the opponents used harsh language in the video.

Those with more extreme political views also showed stronger signs of physical arousal while watching, which was measured via skin conductance. According to the study, these physical reactions appeared to reinforce the neuronal processes, which the researchers see as an indication that emotions and arousal help to strengthen people in their political convictions.

Less common ground among moderates

"In contrast, moderates showed significantly more diverse brain responses, suggesting that extremism - regardless of ideology - determines this same way of processing political information," explained psychologist Feldmann-Hall.

The team also sees the findings as confirmation of the well-known horseshoe theory, which states that political fringes resemble each other in certain respects or have things in common. "It suggests that it is not only what you believe in, but also the strength of that belief and emotional reactions that shape your perception of political reality," says co-author Daantje de Bruin.

The authors point out that their findings were obtained in the political context of the USA and are therefore not necessarily transferable to other regions.