The chicken hatches from the egg, the egg is laid by the chicken - which came first? sda

The question of all questions: Which came first - the chicken or the egg? This was already a question in ancient times. Today, science provides a clear answer - and leads all the way back to the dinosaurs.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Even in ancient times, philosophers were concerned with the question of which came first, the chicken or the egg?

Today, science has a clear answer: the single-celled life form known as Chromosphaera perkinsii already possessed the genetic tools to form a kind of egg.

However, the chickens we know of evolved much later.

If we narrow the question down to the hen's egg, the answer is far more complicated and goes back to the age of the dinosaurs. Show more

And when the eggs are on the family table at Easter, they can also be a source of discussion. The answer goes way back into prehistory. Which came first - the chicken or the egg? Even in ancient times, this question preoccupied philosophers.

Because long before the first chicken existed, dinosaurs were already laying eggs. And even before the dinosaurs, amphibians were already laying eggs. Fish and other invertebrates spawned even earlier.

Last year, researchers from Geneva and Lausanne even showed in a study published in the journal "Nature" that the single-celled life form known as Chromosphaera perkinsii already possessed the genetic tools to form a type of egg. This single-celled organism existed on Earth around a billion years ago.

Chickens as we know them, the species Gallus gallus domesticus, evolved much later. They are domesticated animals that arose due to the deliberate selection of humans who selected and bred the less aggressive wild birds. This seems to have happened independently in different places, starting around 10,000 years ago. This means that chickens evolved hundreds of millions of years after eggs.

But what about the chicken egg?

But - you might object - the question is about the hen's egg and not about any eggs. This is where it gets more complicated.

According to the theory of evolution, species are the result of long processes of genetic mutation and selection. In the case of the domestic chicken, researchers have been able to trace this process back to the Tyrannosaurus Rex. By analyzing tissue from a dinosaur, they were able to show that today's chickens and ostriches are more closely related to the T. rex than any other living animal.

At a certain point in evolution, the dinosaur developed into a species that was very similar to today's chicken: the bankiva chicken (Gallus gallus). Through breeding, these bankiva chickens eventually developed into a new subspecies: the Gallus gallus domesticus, the domestic chicken.

What is a hen's egg?

In practice, species boundaries are fluid and it is impossible to determine the exact point in time. Theoretically, however, two bankiva chickens mated and their offspring were genetically different enough from their parents to be classified as chickens. The last non-chicken in the chain from dinosaur to chicken therefore laid an egg in which the first "real" chicken developed as a result of a genetic mutation.

It is therefore clear that the egg from which the first chicken hatched was not laid by a chicken. Now the question naturally arises: was this first egg a chicken egg? This is ultimately a question of the definition of a hen's egg: Is a hen's egg an egg that was laid by a hen? In this definition, the chicken was first. Or is a hen's egg an egg from which a hen hatches? In this case, the egg was there before the chicken.