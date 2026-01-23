The whinchat accomplishes a truly incredible feat on its migration route north: Weighing just under 16 grams, the bird crosses the Sahara in the spring in nearly two days without stopping.

Because it can't find enough food here in the winter, the whinchat migrates to Africa.

This is shown by a study in which the Swiss Ornithological Institute participated, as it announced on Tuesday. Data from seven whinchats were analyzed for this study. According to the announcement, the birds flew over the Sahara for up to 45 hours at a time in the spring, at altitudes ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 meters and in temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees.

For the study, the researchers equipped the insectivores with geolocators that measured light and air pressure. The data from the birds showed that the animals used different routes on their outbound and return flights. While they flew south along the West African coast in the fall, they took the direct route through the desert in the spring. In the press release, one researcher and co-author of the study marveled at the “extreme physical feats” of the migratory birds.

Despite these remarkable abilities, the brown-throated warbler’s population in Switzerland is declining, according to the Swiss Ornithological Institute. This ground-nesting bird is losing habitat due to intensive agriculture and early mowing. Only meadows that are mowed no earlier than mid-July offer these birds a chance of survival.

The Bird Research Station is therefore implementing conservation projects in collaboration with farmers. The goal is to give these “long-distance travelers” better chances for survival in Switzerland as well.