According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 75 healthcare workers have been infected with the deadly virus during the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Seventeen of them have died, Marie-Roseline Belizaire, the WHO representative in Bunia, told reporters in Geneva.

She noted that it is not clear in all cases whether they were infected at work or in their private lives. The WHO is working around the clock to supply even small clinics with materials such as gloves and protective clothing and to train staff to prevent infections. Of 177 clinics surveyed, only four initially had the capacity and materials to properly protect all staff members.

One challenge is that in this outbreak, only 10 percent of those infected have the symptoms typical of Ebola, particularly bleeding. As a result, many people remain at home for too long, believing they have malaria or some other illness, instead of seeking care at specialized Ebola treatment centers. This increases the risk of transmission within families and in small clinics, Belizaire said.

In total, she cited 896 confirmed cases, including 232 deaths. “One month after the outbreak was declared, the situation remains serious and is constantly evolving,” she said.