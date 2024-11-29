On the last Friday in November, consumers in Switzerland storm the stores. Black Friday promises big reductions on various products. Unsplash/justinlim

On Black Friday, retailers entice shoppers with discounts - but not every offer is a bargain. Marketing expert Felix Murbach explains who ultimately benefits from the mega-deals.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Black Friday helps retailers to reduce stock levels and strengthen brand presence.

While targeted bargains are possible, one expert warns against price gouging and recommends comparing prices before and after the event, as real discounts are often limited.

Although the event continues to attract shoppers, especially in brick-and-mortar retail, the hype has died down.

Retailers should increasingly use digitalized strategies to remain competitive. Show more

Bargain hunting on a grand scale on Black Friday, or just a clever rip-off? blue News talks to consumer behavior researcher and marketing expert Felix Murbach. He knows who benefits most from Black Friday.

Murbach studies the consumer behavior of the population. For him, Black Friday is one of the most exciting events. He explains that there are different approaches to the profit of Black Friday.

Black Friday lures customers back into the stores

For retailers, Black Friday is a double-edged sword. "In the short term, they can increase their sales and reduce stock levels," explains Murbach. At the same time, the day offers the opportunity to intensify customer contact and strengthen brand presence. A real success for those who take a strategically clever approach.

Impulse purchases are also a decisive factor here. "Consumers often buy products that they didn't even have on their shopping list," says the expert. Nevertheless, he warns against questionable price tricks: "There used to be a phenomenon where some retailers raised prices slightly in advance in order to then offer supposed discounts." In Switzerland, however, there are strict regulations, which is why this is no longer so easy. "Customers should still compare prices before and after."

Murbach also sees potential in the follow-up: "Customer loyalty is often neglected. A good customer relationship is built by thinking about the customer and not about profit. Retailers could say: come back next week, there'll be even more percentages." With a strategy like this, Black Friday definitely pays off for certain retailers.

Consumers: Thrill or price trap?

Consumers also benefit - at least at first glance. "You can buy products cheaper if you are specifically prepared for Black Friday," emphasizes Murbach. But the thrill of finding the best deal comes with risks: "Not all discounts are real bargains. Customers should take responsibility themselves and check whether the prices are really cheaper."

Because the risk of being disappointed lurks: "The most popular products are often not discounted. If you're hoping for a special offer, you might miss out." According to Murbach, the average discount in Switzerland is around 10 percent, as of 2023 - a far cry from the supposed "mega deals".

The Black Friday hype in Switzerland

According to Murbach, the initial hype surrounding Black Friday seems to have died down somewhat in Switzerland: "The day is still well attended, but not to the same extent as before." Nevertheless, it still plays a role in bricks-and-mortar retail in particular. "Many Swiss people appreciate the local shopping experience - a typical consumer behavior," says the expert. Instead of buying a product online, the Swiss prefer to go to the store to get advice.

Retailers are increasingly relying on social media campaigns and online teasers to lure customers back into stores. "Consumer behavior has changed dramatically. Today, customers google before deciding whether to go into a store or order online." This change certainly has a major impact on the success of a company. Anyone who has missed the digitalization train should hurry up, says Murbach. After all, it will be unimaginable to miss out in the future.

Black Friday as an opportunity for retailers

Black Friday remains a challenge - and an opportunity - for retailers. "The competition is tough. Retailers need to be more personalized and agile," says Murbach. Satisfied customers are the key to stable sales.

Those who adapt to the changed conditions can benefit from Black Friday: "If you do it cleverly, this day is a good option for getting ahead. But those who don't change will be squeezed out of the market."