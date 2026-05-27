The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of a "catastrophic collision of disease and conflict" in the region affected by the Ebola outbreak in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"We can neither win the trust of the population nor isolate the sick while bombs are falling," wrote WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the news portal X. He appealed to the warring parties to agree on an immediate ceasefire so that the outbreak can be contained.

Because there is no exact vaccine and no special medication against the Ebola variant that is circulating, the chain of infection can only be broken if infected people are treated under the highest safety standards and their contacts isolate themselves for three weeks. However, people are being displaced again and again due to the ongoing fighting, and contacts of infected people are unable to keep away from others in overcrowded refugee camps. "We urge you to put people's survival above all else," wrote Tedros.