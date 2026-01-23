In the fight against hepatitis, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for more research, more testing and treatment, and stronger political commitment. According to the WHO, 287 million people worldwide are living with chronic hepatitis B or chronic hepatitis C.

Nearly 300 million people are chronically infected with the hepatitis B or C viruses. There is a vaccine against hepatitis B. (File photo)

These two diseases—which are not related—are caused by viruses that are transmitted primarily through blood. The liver inflammation resulting from the infection can lead to serious long-term complications such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Hepatitis B poses the greater burden: About 240 million people worldwide live with it, and 1.1 million die from hepatitis B each year—more than twice as many as from malaria. About 240,000 people die from hepatitis C each year. And although the vast majority of hepatitis C cases have been curable since 2015, only about 20 percent of those affected have been treated since then, as the WHO pointed out on Tuesday on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), approximately 0.5 to 0.7 percent of the population in Switzerland is chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The number of reported cases of acute hepatitis B in Switzerland is showing a downward trend, the FOPH states on its website. The number of people infected with hepatitis C is also declining. Depending on the estimate, 0.1 to 0.4 percent of the population in Switzerland is chronically infected with the hepatitis C virus.

Vaccination Recommended

The WHO recommends routine hepatitis B testing for pregnant women—and vaccination for babies born to infected women immediately after birth. The FOPH also recommends vaccination at an early age. Vaccination is likewise recommended for at-risk groups of all ages. The federal government cites healthcare workers and people who use drugs as examples. There is no vaccine against hepatitis C.

A study this spring gave hepatitis experts cause for hope: For the first time, a Chinese team succeeded in achieving a functional cure in some hepatitis B patients using combination therapy. A functional cure means that the viral load is below the detection limit—even though the virus could multiply again later, for example, if the immune system is compromised.