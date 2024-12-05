  1. Residential Customers
Spy tip Who has your number? Simple Whatsapp trick reveals it

Martin Abgottspon

5.12.2024

Want to find out how important you are to someone? A little Whatsapp trick will tell you.
Want to find out how important you are to someone? A little Whatsapp trick will tell you.
Dall-E @blue News

Want to know how important you really are to someone? One way is to find out whether the person has saved your number. Whatsapp can help you do this in a roundabout way.

05.12.2024, 09:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Users can use the broadcast function to discreetly find out whether their phone number has been saved by another person.
  • You can also test this for certain numbers with a short guide.
Show more

Whatsapp has become an integral part of our everyday communication. However, the application does not have one function in its program: the ability to see whether your own phone number is saved in the contacts of others. However, this can be found out with a small detour - via the so-called broadcast function.

Broadcasts are actually designed to send messages to several recipients at the same time without inviting them to a group. The messages arrive at each recipient as an individual chat and no one can see who else is on the list. However, due to security protection, it is also possible to recognize which participants have not saved you in their contacts.

Want to test it yourself? Try it.

This is how the test works

  • Open the broadcast function in Whatsapp. You can find this by clicking on the plus symbol or the three dots (⁝) in the chat overview and selecting "New broadcast".
  • Add two contacts: the person you want to check and a person who you know for sure has saved your number.
  • Compose an innocuous message that suits both recipients.
  • Send the message and wait.
Show more

The informative phase follows. If only a gray tick remains visible next to the message for one recipient, the message has been sent but not delivered. This means that your number has not been saved. If, on the other hand, there are two gray ticks (delivered) or even blue ticks (read), you know that your number is in their contacts.

Even if the trick usually works, you shouldn't rely on it too much. If the person has no internet connection, for example, the message cannot be delivered during this time. The same applies if the person simply does not have Whatsapp installed.

