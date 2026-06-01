After the spectacular art heist at the Louvre, a new lead leads to Belgium. dpa (Archivbild)

New investigations into the Louvre heist: photos on cell phones of arrested cargo thieves could reveal a link to Belgium.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you New lead after the Louvre coup? Belgian investigators are said to have found photos of the inside of the Louvre on the cell phones of several arrested thieves.

According to media reports, the photos were discovered on the cell phones of suspects from Eastern Europe who specialize in cargo theft.

On October 19, 2025, crown jewels worth an estimated 88 million euros were stolen from the Louvre. There is still no trace of the loot.

The masked men had parked a truck equipped with a lifting platform next to the museum. Show more

Following the spectacular art heist at the Louvre in Paris last October, there is a possible new lead to Belgium. Belgian investigators are said to have found photos of the interior of the Louvre and in particular the Galerie d'Apollon, where the robbery took place, on the cell phones of several arrested thieves, reported the magazine "Paris Match" and the newspaper "Le Parisien" with reference to the judiciary. France and Belgium had launched a joint investigation. The Paris public prosecutor's office would neither confirm nor deny the new investigations.

The photos were discovered on the cell phones of suspects from Eastern Europe who specialize in cargo theft, the newspapers reported. The photos are still being analyzed. According to judicial circles, the investigation should clarify whether there is a connection between the cargo thieves arrested in Belgium and the four suspects now in custody in France, who allegedly managed to break into the Louvre on October 19, 2025 to steal crown jewels worth an estimated 88 million euros. There is still no trace of the loot.

Burglars drove up with a lifting platform

The crime made international headlines and sparked a debate about the security of the museum. The museum director at the time has since resigned. The masked men had parked a truck equipped with a lifting platform next to the museum. While two of the perpetrators waited on scooters on the street, the other two used the lift to get onto a balcony on the second floor and from there through a window into the museum, where they also threatened staff. The whole coup only lasted a few minutes.

Immediately after the break-in at the museum, the French investigators called in their Belgian colleagues, fearing that the stolen jewels could end up on the Antwerp diamond dealers' black market. It is likely that the millions worth of jewelry belonging to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, which was stolen from her in a robbery in Paris in 2016, was sold there.