The death sentence against the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh is a political bombshell: Hasina is allegedly responsible for violence that has left hundreds dead. But the exile lives safely in India - for the time being.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was sentenced to death in absentia on November 17, 2025.

The sentence is related to nationwide student protests in 2024, in which up to 1,400 people were killed.

The sentence is related to nationwide student protests in 2024, in which up to 1,400 people were killed.

For over two decades, Sheikh Hasina, now 78, headed Bangladesh - longer than almost any other democratically elected head of government in the world. Today, she lives in exile in India while a tribunal in her home country sentences her to death. How did it come to this?

Sheikh Hasina is the daughter of Bangladeshi state founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

