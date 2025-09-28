Before hibernation, the fattest bear in Katmai National Park in the US state of Alaska is being voted for. Twelve animals compete for the title. They fight with different handicaps.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fattest bear in Alaska is chosen during "Fat Bear Week".

You can vote for one of twelve candidates on the Internet

Before hibernation, the furry animals fill their bellies in order to build up sufficient fat reserves.

The females are at a disadvantage because they have to look after their offspring.

Despite motherhood, the female bear Grazer won the title in 2024 and wants to defend it this year. Show more

Eternal fame and honor await the winner of "Fat Bear Week". He will receive a place on the "Champions Wall" in Katmai National Park. Thousands of users vote for their favorite of the twelve fattest bears on the park's website.

Fat stands for success

In the world of bears, being fat is a sign of success. Before hibernation, the aim is to eat as much as possible to build up fat reserves. The animals struggle with different requirements. Defending champion Grazer has to look after her cubs, while last year's runner-up Chunk is suffering from a broken jaw.

You can find out more about the favorites and how close the bears are to humans in our video.

