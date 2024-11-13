Pupils feel more under pressure. (archive image) Keystone

A recent WHO study reveals that young people are increasingly suffering from school stress, with girls being particularly affected. At the same time, family support is decreasing.

A recent study by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that young people in Europe and beyond are under increasing pressure from the demands of school. Older pupils are particularly affected, with girls experiencing more stress than boys.

The study, which is based on data from 2022, found that 62% of 15-year-old girls and 43% of boys surveyed felt stressed by school. Compared to the previous survey four years ago, in which 54% of girls and 40% of boys felt this pressure, there has been a significant increase.

At the same time, only around 67% of young people aged 11, 13 and 15 reported strong family support, a decrease compared to the 73% in the previous study. Girls generally feel less supported than boys.

Effects on mental health

WHO Europe, based in Copenhagen, emphasizes that these developments have a significant impact on the mental health and well-being of millions of young people, especially older adolescents and those from less affluent families. WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge warns of the long-term consequences for health and future prospects and calls for improving conditions for young people growing up.

The new findings come from a comprehensive health study that surveyed almost 280,000 children and adolescents aged 11, 13 and 15 years from 44 countries and regions in Europe, Central Asia and Canada in 2022. Compared to the 2018 survey, alarming declines in social support were found.

Need for coordinated action

WHO Europe calls for coordinated action at local, regional and national levels to create supportive environments, tackle inequalities and strengthen the systems that young people rely on. These measures should take into account the different challenges faced by the sexes and support girls in particular at critical stages of development.

