Cavalry attack by a German influencer on Tiktok: Nichtsara takes on the Swiss over the language. Unfortunately, she doesn't understand the dialect comments that come back.

No time? blue News summarizes for you German influencer Nichtsara complains that she doesn't understand Swiss German.

Anyone who understands Swiss German would be lying.

After receiving backlash for her video, she reads out critical comments from Swiss people, most of which she and her boyfriend don't understand. Show more

Anyone looking for in-depth content is usually not in good hands with Tiktok. The level of German influencer Nichtsara is also manageable.

In short clips, she comments on discussions with Tiktok commentators ("I need to come down, I'm an adult"), dances (with an outstretched middle finger), sings in the bathroom (to "Chandelier" by Sia) - or sings and dances ("How I feel in the morning in my bathrobe with a coffee").

Her videos sometimes reach a good 7800 viewers (it's about the vaccination against cervical cancer) - and sometimes over 404,000 when she posts "Ich liebe GenZ".

And now this young German influencer has apparently taken a detour to beautiful Switzerland, which has also resulted in a clip: "You're lying, cheating and taking the piss if you want to tell me that you can understand what people in Switzerland are talking about," she says in her best German style.

"Who understands Swiss German?" she rants on, proving with the wrong mixture of dialect and High German that she does not. "It has nothing, absolutely nothing to do with the German language," she continues, and Nichtsara doesn't care that she's "messing with the whole of Tiktok Switzerland". "Please learn German," she calls out to the Swiss Confederation.

@nichtsara3 Ich hab one sided beef mit Schweizer Deutsch ♬ Originalton - nichtsara

The German cavalry attack has caused the Arnold Winkelried effect in Switzerland: Swiss commentators defend themselves against the attack, prompting Nichtsara to make her latest video.

She has "annoyed" Switzerland and received "a few hate comments", some of which she reads out in the new clip - even if she doesn't understand the content, as she admits. "Heb d Schnorre", someone tells her, for example. "I'm assuming that means something like heb... Hold the shovel."

"Shut up, I think," a man who is out of sight helps her. "Huere ugly?" asks Nichtsara again. "You ugly hu**," her companion mistranslates. "Schnurre zue, du nüt?" The influencer doesn't understand. Even the comment that she should listen to dialect from Valais or Uri doesn't help the lady.

At least she gets one right: "Gopferdammi - God damn it?" But when she hears "So ne huere Gugus", she gets stuck again. "What does that mean?" she asks with a laugh at the end of the video.

It means that we really don't understand each other, dear Nichtsara.

Würkli!