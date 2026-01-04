From moon missions to gene therapy: the big research promises for 2026 (symbolic image) IMAGO/Westend61

Research breakthroughs thanks to AI, new gene therapies and an upgrade for the Geneva particle accelerator: these scientific achievements are expected in 2026.

Keystone-SDA SDA

AI thinks for itself, rockets take off and the future of physics is being worked on in Geneva: 2026 promises to be a year of great scientific leaps. From new gene therapies to early cancer detection by blood test, the previously unthinkable is getting closer. This is where research and technology could make history next:

KI AS A RESEARCHER

According to the specialist journal "Nature", the coming year could bring the first significant scientific advances through artificial intelligence (AI). So-called AI agents are likely to be increasingly used. These combine several large language models and can carry out complex, multi-stage research processes, sometimes with little human supervision. According to Nature, this also increases the risk: researchers are already reporting serious errors, such as unintentional data loss, which could have serious consequences as autonomy increases.

In addition to the large language models, which are expensive to train, new smaller AI models are also expected, which learn from a limited amount of data and specialize in solving specific problems. One such mini-model beat much larger models in a logic test in 2025.

MISSIONS TO THE MOON AND MARS

According to the journal, 2026 will also bring several decisive steps in space travel: With Artemis II, the US space agency NASA will send astronauts on a flight around the moon for the first time since the 1970s. At the same time, China has its sights set on the difficult south pole of the moon with the Chang'e-7 probe. In addition to the moon, Mars is also being targeted: Japan will send a mission to the two Martian moons Phobos and Deimos in 2026.

Europe is also involved in space travel: the European Space Agency (ESA) is sending "Plato", a mission to hunt for Earth-like planets. Switzerland is playing a key role in this mission. The Universities of Geneva and Bern are significantly involved. And India's Aditya-L1 is providing new data on our most active neighboring star during the solar maximum.

UPGRADE FOR THE GENEVA PARTICLE ACCELERATOR

The specialist journal Nature expects further progress in particle physics: a major upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) particle accelerator at the European nuclear research center Cern near Geneva is imminent. The LHC will be shut down for three years from summer 2026 in order to install the so-called high-luminosity LHC. A decision will then be made in 2028 as to whether a new particle accelerator, known as the Future Circular Collider (FCC), will be built at Cern.

Meanwhile, construction of the Mu2e detector at Fermilab in the USA is to be completed. The experiment will investigate whether the subatomic particle muon can be converted into an electron.

GENTHERAPY

Nature" also expects progress in gene therapy. Two clinical trials are planned to develop personalized gene therapies for children with rare genetic disorders. One team intends to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of a study that will be based on the treatment of an infant with a rare metabolic disorder. Another team is planning a similar study for genetic disorders of the immune system.

CANCER DIAGNOSIS WITH BLOOD TESTS

The results of a large clinical study in the UK are also expected. A blood test to detect around 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear was tested on over 140,000 people. If the results are promising, the British health authorities are planning to introduce the test on a broad scale.