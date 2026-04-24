Little Yuji finds security with a cuddly toy because his mother was unable to look after him. How his return to the monkey group is being prepared.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A two-month-old hussar monkey at the zoo in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara is being bottle-fed by zookeepers because his inexperienced mother was unable to care for him.

Fans call Yuji the "Mexican Punch" - in reference to a Japanese macaque that recently became a worldwide sensation.

The baby monkey is given four bottles of breast milk substitute with protein-rich cereals every day.

The aim is for it to be able to switch completely to the diet of an adult animal at the age of six to seven months.

Yuji will then feed exclusively on fruit and vegetables and move from the zoo hospital to the monkey enclosure. Show more

A baby monkey is causing a stir at a zoo in Mexico and on the internet. The male hussar monkey Yuji is being bottle-fed by zookeepers because his inexperienced mother was unable to care for him. A cuddly toy gives Yuji a feeling of security. His fans therefore call him the "Mexican Punch" - in reference to a Japanese macaque that recently became a worldwide sensation.

"Many people have told us that they got to know Yuji through social media and come to us just to see him," Iván Reynoso Ruiz, head of the primate department at the zoo in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, told the German press agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The little monkey is now just under two months old. "It is in excellent health, has gained a lot of strength and is just learning to climb."

Baby monkey from Mexican zoo becomes an internet star - Gallery The baby monkey weighed just 443 grams at birth almost two months ago. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz Yuji with his stuffed dog in the arms of a keeper. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz Baby Yuji is cared for by keepers at the Guadalajara Zoo. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz Yuji's group of monkeys in their enclosure at the zoo in Guadalajara. (April 15, 2026) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz Vets look after Yuji in the zoo hospital. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz Yuji has become an internet star and the zoo's main attraction. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz Baby monkey from Mexican zoo becomes an internet star - Gallery The baby monkey weighed just 443 grams at birth almost two months ago. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz Yuji with his stuffed dog in the arms of a keeper. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz Baby Yuji is cared for by keepers at the Guadalajara Zoo. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz Yuji's group of monkeys in their enclosure at the zoo in Guadalajara. (April 15, 2026) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz Vets look after Yuji in the zoo hospital. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz Yuji has become an internet star and the zoo's main attraction. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz

Yuji weighed less than half a kilogram at birth

Yuji was born on March 3 weighing 443 grams. He was named after the main character of a Japanese manga series. Even in the first few hours of life, the caretakers noticed that the first-time mother was not breastfeeding her cub. She also had difficulty carrying the baby. "The first few hours are particularly important," explains Reynoso Ruiz. This is why the zoo decided to hand-rear the hussar monkey (Erythrocebus patas).

The baby monkey is given four bottles of breast milk substitute with protein-rich cereals every day. The aim is for it to be able to switch completely to the diet of an adult animal at the age of six to seven months. Yuji will then feed exclusively on fruit and vegetables and move from the zoo hospital to the monkey enclosure.

Monkey can only observe conspecifics from a distance for the time being

So far, the zookeepers have only allowed Yuji and his group to approach each other cautiously. From a transport box for animals - and separated by a fence - the baby is allowed to see, hear and smell the monkeys in the enclosure from a distance of about one meter. The aim is for both sides to get used to each other.

In the wild, hussar monkeys live in the savannahs, grasslands and semi-deserts of West and Central Africa. Their fur is reddish-brown on the upper side and white to gray on the underside. The animals are mainly ground dwellers and excellent runners. They reach a flight speed of up to 55 kilometers per hour.