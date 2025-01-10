Mass tourism in Spain is causing frustration among the locals - which is why they protested against it last year, as here in Mallorca. Clara Margais/dpa

Where should you go on vacation? The negative list of a well-known travel magazine, which advises against certain destinations - including popular places in Europe - could also help when choosing a destination.

While it is still stormy and snowing outside, many people are already planning their summer vacations. Anyone who is still unsure about their destination should take a look at the list now published by a well-known travel magazine. However, it does not list insider tips and trendy destinations, but rather places that are perhaps better not to visit.

In its "No List", the renowned US travel magazine "Fodor's Travel" names a total of 15 places for this year that are problematic for environmental, social or other reasons. The 2025 edition of the list, which aims to sensitize tourists to grievances and protect them from unpleasant experiences, is particularly striking: The destinations mentioned include popular European vacation regions for the Swiss*, including Mallorca, the Canary Islands and Barcelona.

Protests against mass tourism

There is a simple reason why the magazine advises against such top destinations: mass tourism and the protests against it. According to the European Travel Commission, the number of international visitors to Europe rose by 7.2% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to before the pandemic. However, the downside of the boom is becoming increasingly clear: overcrowded streets, rising living costs and the loss of local culture are putting a massive strain on many of the most popular destinations. Locals increasingly see mass tourism as a threat.

In the summer of 2024, tensions reached a peak: in Barcelona, locals sprayed tourists with water pistols, while on the Canary Islands and Mallorca, demonstrators held up signs reading "Your luxury, our misery". There were also protests in Venice, which, like Barcelona, has been on the negative list several times in recent years. Although the cities benefit financially from tourism, writes the magazine, the quality of life for residents is suffering. Rising rents are causing increasing problems for locals.

Problems in Italy, Portugal and Scotland too

The Italian Capital of Culture 2025, Agrigento in Sicily, is also facing challenges. The city is suffering from a persistent water crisis, which is being exacerbated by tourism. In summer 2024, tourist resorts such as Capri had to be temporarily closed due to water shortages.

The Portuguese capital Lisbon has also become a tourist magnet in recent years. However, the consequences are serious: 60 percent of apartments are now used as vacation accommodation, causing rental prices to skyrocket. Many locals have been displaced; the city's population has shrunk by around 30 percent since 2013. Visitors are experiencing a city that is increasingly losing its identity.

Not only in the south, but also in the north of Europe, tourism is causing problems for the locals. The picturesque NC500 road in the north of Scotland, which has been attracting more and more tourists since it was built ten years ago, therefore also made it onto the negative list. For local residents, however, the traffic is a nightmare; in the high season, even the side roads are overloaded, hindering commuters and emergency services.

Waste problems in Thailand and Indonesia

Away from Europe, other popular destinations made it onto the list. These include the Thai island of Koh Samui, which attracts visitors with its beautiful beaches and luxurious resorts, but also has a massive waste problem. There are already 200,000 tons of waste in a landfill site, and 180 to 200 tons are added every day. According to the Thailand Environment Institute, there is still no sustainable solution for waste disposal.

The Indonesian island of Bali, which is at the top of the "No Travel List", is also struggling with a waste problem. The rapid development of tourism is pushing the island to its limits. Rising visitor numbers are putting massive pressure on infrastructure and the environment. Mountains of plastic waste flood beaches such as Kuta, and 33,000 tons of plastic end up in Bali's waters every year. According to the travel magazine, experts criticize the short-term focus on economic growth and call for sustainable measures to preserve nature and cultural heritage.