A different kind of design template: a form for applying for a UFO landing site has recently appeared on the website of the City of Vienna. What seems like an April Fool's joke has a solid reason.

Why can citizens apply to the City of Vienna for a landing site for a UFO?

A curious form on the website of Vienna's city administration is currently causing a frown, as the Austrian weekly newspaper "Falter" reports. The form has recently been made available in the manual of the wien.gov.at portal.

In order to obtain a landing site for an Unidentified Flying Object, applicants must prove that they either own one, have a leasing contract for it or have rented the UFO for at least "4 intergalactic months". But be careful: for the desired landing site, the flying object must not weigh more than "35 intergalactic megatons".

The application also requires a passport, proof of citizenship - and last but not least "alien documents".

Template for extraterrestrials

Is the City of Vienna serious about all this? Yes and no. Interested parties should be suspicious at the latest when it comes to the automatically filled-in name. It simply says "Gordon Shumway, born 29.10.1756", which is the real name of "ALF" from the TV series of the same name.

So why does this form exist? As portal manager Michael Rederer explains to "Falter", the City of Vienna's manual also contains "quality-tested templates". Because not all partners have access to the City of Vienna's internal system, this sample form is publicly accessible. In order for it to serve as such, it must be "formally correct, but as unrealistic as possible, so that no one submits an application by mistake".