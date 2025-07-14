Labubu hype - sold out quickly and probably on purpose - Gallery The Labubu figures are particularly popular with young people. Image: dpa The first Labubus were mainly intended to be displayed and dressed up. Image: dpa Pop Mart also sells Labubus and other toys from vending machines in China. Image: dpa The Labubu trend has also caught on in Thailand. Image: dpa Pop Mart opened its stores in China, mostly in shopping malls. Image: dpa Labubus are particularly popular as pendants on bags. Image: dpa According to experts, the Labubu figures are something that people like to show in public. Image: dpa Labubu hype - sold out quickly and probably on purpose - Gallery The Labubu figures are particularly popular with young people. Image: dpa The first Labubus were mainly intended to be displayed and dressed up. Image: dpa Pop Mart also sells Labubus and other toys from vending machines in China. Image: dpa The Labubu trend has also caught on in Thailand. Image: dpa Pop Mart opened its stores in China, mostly in shopping malls. Image: dpa Labubus are particularly popular as pendants on bags. Image: dpa According to experts, the Labubu figures are something that people like to show in public. Image: dpa

Grown-ups everywhere, hanging quirky plush figures from their handbags: Labubus are trending on Tiktok and Instagram this summer. What's it all about?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The hype surrounding Labubu cuddly toys from China has also reached Europe and Switzerland.

The toys are being bought and collected by adults.

But the trend also has its downsides. Show more

They have big googly eyes, rabbit ears, an evil grin and pointed teeth - Labubus are cute and ugly at the same time. The furry monsters have long been popular in China. Now the hype has spread to Europe - fueled by a number of influencers who film themselves unpacking the surprise boxes. Recently, fans were also seen storming a pop-up store selling the cuddly toys at Zurich's main railway station.

The question remains: will the Labubu trend last longer?

There have been many toys that not only delight children but also adults for a while. For example, the Tamagotchi, a small device that was used to care for a small living creature. Or the Fidget Spinner, a kind of spinning top with ball bearings that you could use to perform tricks with your hand.

Rather not for children

The Labubus, on the other hand, were primarily aimed at women, says Christian Ulrich, CEO of the world's largest toy fair in Nuremberg. "This is not a product for the children's room. Labubus are a fashion accessory, a statement." They are often worn prominently on handbags - and cost from around 18 francs on the official Pop Mart website. In China, prices in stores range from 66 yuan (just under 7.35 francs) to 1299 yuan (just under 144 francs).

According to Ulrich, the hype in the USA and Europe was triggered by stars such as Rihanna, Madonna and Dua Lipa, who appeared in public wearing Labububs. Trend researcher Axel Dammler says: "That's exactly what the figures are for. "I want to show them." To demonstrate that you are a trendsetter and have managed to get hold of one of the coveted pieces.

Labubus under the hammer

In China in particular, many people want to show this off: In June, a buyer in Beijing bid the equivalent of around 110,000 francs at an auction for a particularly rare, 1.30 meter tall Labubu single edition. In China, the hype surrounding the elfin creature, which Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung created in 2015 as part of "The Monsters" series and which was provided with a sparse background story, has been going on for some time.

The Labubus are often sold out at the Pop-Mart vending machines. There are always collectors in the stores who shake the surprise boxes carefully to guess which figure might be inside. However, if you want to be on the safe side, try to get hold of one online. But even new Labubu series have often sold out online within seconds. The average prices for the animals on second-hand platforms have therefore risen significantly.

"One reason why I bought Labubus is because I believe they will hold their value," said one collector to the German Press Agency in Beijing. She thinks it's good that the figures are now usually sold as pendants so that they can be carried around with you.

Downsides of the hype

Business is booming for the toy seller Pop Mart, which was founded in 2010. In the first quarter of this year, the toy retailer's turnover rose by 165 to 170 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, according to a statement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Pop Mart did not respond to a question about the company's strategy.

The popularity of the valuable figurines has already led to counterfeits coming into circulation, which have been found by Chinese customs. If you want to recognize a fake, you can count the teeth of the Labubus, according to customs: The real ones would always have nine. In addition, the financial supervisory authorities in parts of China have already intervened when a bank used Labubu boxes to attract new customers when they opened a new account.

What makes the little animals so desirable?

The fact that the Labubus usually sell out quickly is part of Pop Mart's strategy, says Ulrich. "This creates additional desire if you can't get hold of the products straight away." Another part of the concept is that the Labubus are often sold in a so-called blind box, where you don't know which cuddly monster is inside.

Unpacking the box, followed by sheer excitement or bitter disappointment - clips like this are well received on Instagram and Tiktok. The so-called unboxing trend has been around for some time. However, there hasn't been a new topic for a long time, says Dammler. At the same time, the Labubus fit in well with the current Asian trend that K-pop bands, anime films and manga comics have triggered in this country.

Is the wave flattening out?

Nevertheless, Dammler is skeptical that the Labubus will become a long-term hit. "The hype wave has built up. I think you can sell them well at the moment." However, the figures would have to become significantly cheaper and more readily available in order to appeal to the masses, says the expert from Munich-based market research company Iconkids & Youth. "Otherwise it will remain with trendsetters and collectors."

The question is also what will happen next? Will there be new products that trigger a new wave? Only then will they continue to be interesting for social media, says Dammler. "No self-respecting influencer will be doing anything about Labubu in a month's time."

Ulrich, on the other hand, says: "If the products are really widely launched, they will lack something special." However, he believes that the Labubus could contribute to Pop Mart achieving a kind of cult status in this country too. This has already been the case in Asia for years and the company regularly comes up with new ideas.

Meeting point for tourists and selfie-takers

Pop Mart claims to have 500 stores in more than 30 countries. According to Ulrich, these are a huge selfie location. "Customers take photos of themselves there with the products and post them on social media. This is of course the best form of free advertising." The Chinese retailer has been active in London and Paris for some time, and a branch will soon be opening in Berlin.

The closest official store for the Swiss is in Milan. Apart from that, the colorful fur monsters can also be bought in other stores - or, as in Zurich, in a well-attended pop-up store. The Labubu hype certainly seems to have arrived in Switzerland.