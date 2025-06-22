Iranian media report Israeli attacks near the Sassanid site of Taq-e Bostan - according to archaeologists, irreversible damage is imminent. In the video, blue News explains why wars often hit cultural sites.

The over 1500-year-old Sassanid rock relief site of Taq-e Bostan in western Iran is one of the country's most important cultural heritage sites.

Now Iranian media are reporting air strikes in the vicinity and archaeologists fear serious damage.

From the Buddhas of Bamiyan to the bombing of Dubrovnik, history shows how cultural assets are destroyed in war - a clear violation of the Hague Convention on the Law of War. Show more

For over 1500 years, the rock relief site of Taq-e Bostan in western Iran has defied time - until now. According to the Tehran Times, several air strikes recently shook the area in the immediate vicinity.

Independent reports are still lacking, but archaeologists warn that the tremors could have caused irreparable damage to the world heritage site.

When history becomes a target

If Taq-e Bostan has indeed been damaged, the site joins a sad list of cultural losses due to war - from Palmyra to Mostar.

And the case raises a pressing question: Why does it hit places of remembrance of all places - and what does this say about the way we deal with our history?

Watch the video to find out why wars threaten cultural assets - and what international law says about it.

