Against the heat: Athens reactivates Roman aqueduct - Gallery The structure in Athens runs mostly underground, is well preserved and carries water. Image: Panagiotis Devteraios/Griechisches Kulturministerium/dpa The structure, which is around 23 kilometers long in total, was once commissioned and built by the Roman Emperor Hadrian (76 to 138 AD). Image: dpa Now it is to be put back into operation and carry water from the Parnitha Mountains to Athens - in the fight against the water shortage and heat in the Greek capital. Image: dpa There are still wells above ground in numerous places where people were once able to draw water. Image: --/Archäologisches Amt West-Attikas (EFADA)/dpa

The Roman emperor Hadrian was a great philhellene and left many buildings to the Greeks. An almost 2000-year-old aqueduct is now to be put back into operation due to the climate crisis.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 2,000-year-old aqueduct in Athens is to be reactivated - because of the climate crisis.

The structure runs mostly underground, is well preserved and carries water.

A number of new pipes have to be laid to bring the water from the aqueduct to the people - a mammoth project. Show more

In June 2024, the heat in the Greek capital Athens was unbearable. Temperatures of well over 40 degrees Celsius during the day and nights when the thermometer never dropped below 30 degrees made life difficult for people. It was the hottest June since records began. A special measure should provide relief in future: The reactivation of the 2000-year-old Roman Hadrian's Aqueduct, which is around 23 kilometers long.

Most of the structure runs underground, is well preserved and carries water. There are still wells above ground in numerous places, which people were once able to use. The aqueduct was commissioned by Emperor Hadrian (76 to 138 AD), who, as a proven fan of Athens, was responsible for many magnificent buildings that can still be admired in the capital today. It was completed shortly after the emperor's death.

Support from the EU

The project to revive the aqueduct in the Athenian suburb of Chalandri is particularly advanced, with experts from the Athens waterworks working on the structure. A report by the ERT broadcaster also shows the route at the Athens Olympic Stadium. The aqueduct finally ends in the prestigious Kolonaki district in the city center.

The measure is supported by the Athens Ministry of Culture and the EU. This is where the #WaterWiseEU project is based, which promotes greater water conservation, resource efficiency and sustainability in view of the increasing pressure on European water systems.

Irrigation of parks and gardens

The water that is to be obtained by using the Hadrian Aqueduct is water for use. Residents can use it to irrigate gardens, parks and agriculture, thereby conserving the valuable resource of drinking water. According to estimates, this could save up to 80,000 cubic meters of water per year in Chalandri alone.

Rethinking necessary

To achieve this, a number of new pipes have to be laid to bring the water from the aqueduct to the people - a mammoth project. However, those responsible are planning for the long term anyway: they not only want to use the aqueduct and its water, but also bring about a change in thinking among the inhabitants of the greater Athens area by reactivating the archaeological structure. "Ultimately, we want to create a new culture - more green spaces and less waste of drinking water," says Giorgos Sachinis, Head of Strategy at Athens Waterworks.

Green spaces to combat the heat

The Hadrianic Aqueduct not only uses water from the Parnitha mountain range, but also collects groundwater along the route. "This is important because the more water is used, the more is added," explains project manager Christos Giovanopoulos. According to the plan, many more green spaces could be created along the course of the aqueduct, which would have a positive impact on the Athens heat island.

Until now, the water has flowed into the sea

Each community along the aqueduct should be able to decide for itself how exactly it should be integrated into the water supply - also to allow people to participate. "It is an architectural achievement of its time," says Katerina Dimitrou, head of the waterworks. "And today it is also a practical response to the challenges posed by water shortages." Athenians need to realize that drinking water is a valuable commodity. Not least because the water from the Hadrian's Aqueduct has so far flowed unused into the sea.