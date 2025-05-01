Koalas are one of Australia's most iconic animals. dpa (Archivbild)

Koalas are among Australia's most popular animals - and are endangered in many places. Now hundreds have been shot down from the air following bushfires. But why? Many animal lovers are horrified.

After authorities in Australia shot down around 700 koalas from helicopters, heated discussions have flared up in the country.

The government of the state of Victoria spoke of an act of mercy for the marsupials due to a devastating bush fire.

Animal rights activists, on the other hand, are appalled. They are particularly critical of the way in which the animals were selected and killed. Show more

A heated debate has broken out in Australia after the authorities shot down around 700 koalas from helicopters in a national park. While the government of the state of Victoria speaks of an act of mercy for the marsupials, many animal rights activists are appalled. "This is not care. This is not species conservation. This is a national disgrace," railed the Animal Justice Party.

What had happened?

A devastating bushfire had previously destroyed large parts of the Budj-Bim National Park around 270 kilometers west of Melbourne. According to reports, around 2200 hectares of the approximately 5400-hectare area fell victim to the flames - many manna eucalyptus trees, which are an important food source for koalas, also burned down. Many animals suffered burns and other serious injuries.

The aim of the aerial shootings was to spare those affected further suffering, the Australian Guardian quoted biodiversity officer James Todd as saying. "Due to the direct impact of the fire, the poor health and low survival rates of many animals due to the ongoing drought and lack of food after the fire, many animals had to be euthanized," he emphasized.

Koalas - or "Phascolarctos cinereus" - are endemic to Down Under. They spend most of the day sleeping in trees and feed exclusively on eucalyptus leaves.

According to the Australian Koala Foundation, there are probably no more than 60,000 koalas left in the wild. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT/KEYSTONE

Shooting from the air as a new method

Animal rights activists are now criticizing the way in which the animals were selected and killed. This is because the selection of koalas using only aerial photography and from a distance is new in Australia and has never been tried before.

"The decision to use this method was not taken lightly," said Todd. The government had sought advice from experienced vets and wildlife experts. In addition, the animals were approached as closely as possible from the air and their state of health was assessed using binoculars, for example.

Other methods were ultimately ruled out due to the extremely difficult terrain. The koalas were also mostly high up in the branches of the trees affected by the fire, which would have posed a safety risk. There were only two options, Todd explained: simply watch the animals' health deteriorate or take proactive measures to end their suffering.

"Simply slaughtered"

Many animal rights activists see things differently. According to the organization "Humane World for Animals", difficult decisions on animal welfare are unavoidable after fires, and minimizing animal suffering is paramount. "However, we must not allow aerial photography to become the standard method," said Evan Quartermain from the Australian branch of the NGO.

It is extremely difficult to assess the condition of an animal from a distance. It is also likely that many cubs dependent on their mothers are now orphaned. It would have been much better to carry out search and rescue operations for injured koalas in order to make more informed veterinary assessments, emphasized Quartermain.

The Animal Justice Party expressed its horror more drastically. The party declared that the koalas had simply been slaughtered. "The Victorian government authorized this brutal cull," it said. "Injured and displaced koalas were shot from the sky - with no transparency, no accountability, no mercy."

Are koalas not endangered?

According to the Australian Koala Foundation, there are probably no more than 60,000 koalas left in the wild. A dramatic decline compared to the millions that still populated Australia at the beginning of the last century. For a long time, the cuddly animals were hunted for their fur, which almost led to their extinction in some places.

While there is great concern about the population in some states such as New South Wales and Queensland on the east coast - for example due to natural disasters, deforestation and traffic accidents - the situation is different in the regions of Victoria and South Australia: according to experts, there are sometimes too many koalas and too few trees as a habitat.

Terrible "Black Summer"

According to WWF estimates, more than 60,000 koalas were killed, injured, displaced or traumatized in the devastating bushfires of the "Black Summer" a good five years ago. Pictures of animals with singed fur and burnt paws went around the world at the time. In 2022, several federal states officially upgraded the endangered status of the droll marsupials from "vulnerable" to "endangered".