The Williamsdale Solar Farm near Williamsdale in Australia. The country is experiencing an unprecedented solar boom. EPA/MICK TSIKAS/KEYSTONE

From summer 2026, Australian households will receive at least three hours of free electricity every lunchtime. They don't even have to have installed solar cells themselves.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you From July next year, households in three Australian states will initially receive free electricity for three hours of the day.

At lunchtime, much more electricity is often produced than consumed, leading to low or even negative wholesale prices.

The so-called "solar sharer" program is also a result of the solar boom in Australia. Many households have installed photovoltaic systems on their roofs in recent years. Show more

For years, more and more Australian households have been installing photovoltaic systems on their roofs. Now this investment is paying off twice over.

In future, Australian households will be able to obtain free electricity every day at lunchtime to promote energy consumption when a lot of surplus solar power is fed into the grid. Customers do not have to have solar panels on their roofs.

The government's law obliges energy companies to provide households with free electricity for at least three hours at midday. During this period, far more electricity is often generated than consumed, which leads to very low or even negative wholesale prices.

The so-called "Solar Sharer" program will initially be introduced for consumers in New South Wales, South East Queensland and South Australia from July next year, with an expansion of the program to other states being considered by 2027.

Households with smart meters will be able to run washing machines, dryers, air conditioners or other appliances for free within this three-hour window - or even charge their electric car battery for free.

"Helps us at night too"

Although the government has not yet announced which hours are eligible, the period between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. is the most likely time frame.

Customers must actively opt for the new tariff. It is intended to encourage consumers to shift their energy consumption to the hours with the highest solar power production. Smart household appliances can help to make the most of this. They make it possible to time the charging of electric cars or the washing of laundry.

The free electricity hours "also help us with the electricity grid at night because it shifts electricity consumption from the night - when electricity is more expensive because it is generated more from coal and gas - to midday when it comes from renewables," says Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

Shifting loads will also reduce the need for battery storage, which Australia has installed to date.

Solar energy is extremely cheap

In many regions of the world, solar energy has become so cheap that electricity is practically free for at least part of the day. Overall, too, solar energy has long outstripped all fossil fuels in terms of price.

At midday, when solar production is at its peak, electricity prices can even become negative, occasionally leading to electricity suppliers charging their customers for the energy they use. However, in many countries, particularly in Europe, end consumers are unable to benefit from this.