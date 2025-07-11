The Bitcoin price rises to its all-time high. sda

The Bitcoin price has reached a new record high - driven by institutional investors and political developments in the USA. The influence of Donald Trump plays a not insignificant role in this.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bitcoin has reached a new record high of around 118,000 dollars, driven by institutional demand, ETF inflows and a shortage of supply.

The movement of a long-unused Bitcoin account raises speculation about possible hackers or Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto.

Political developments under Donald Trump and expected interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve are also supporting the price; forecasts see Bitcoin at up to 150,000 dollars by the end of the year. Show more

Bitcoin recently reached a new record high and is now worth more than 117,000 dollars. This development is influenced by various factors, including the trading of a so-called Bitcoin whale, which moved a large amount of Bitcoins after 14 years.

This transaction has sparked speculation as to whether a hacker or even the mysterious Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto could be behind it. Despite the uncertainties, this shows that there is currently a lot of movement in the crypto market.

90 percent of Bitcoins already in circulation

Institutional investors, who are increasingly investing in Bitcoin ETFs and holding Bitcoins on their balance sheets, are a key driver of the rise in Bitcoin. This is leading to a shortage of supply, as the maximum number of Bitcoins is limited to 21 million. According to Deutsche Bank, almost 90 percent of this amount is already in circulation.

This development has led to the Bitcoin price decoupling from the traditional exchanges, which analysts see as a sign of the increasing independence of the crypto market.

Trump is a driver for Bitcoin

US President Donald Trump's policies are also having an impact on the Bitcoin price. His latest tariff measures and the prospect of a trade agreement with the EU have moved the markets.

Many Bitcoin investors are hoping for an easing of trade relations, which could drive the Bitcoin price up further. In addition, the US Federal Reserve has given signals of possible interest rate cuts, which makes interest-free investment products such as Bitcoin more attractive.

Bitcoin stood at just under 118,000 dollars per coin on Friday. Google

Despite the positive developments, Bitcoin remains a volatile investment. Short-term gains can just as quickly turn into losses. Nevertheless, many in the industry are optimistic that the Bitcoin price will continue to rise.

The Zurich-based crypto start-up 21Shares is forecasting a price of up to 138,500 dollars by the end of the year, while the company House of Satoshi has even set a target of 150,000 dollars.

This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The opinions presented are based on careful research, but cannot replace individual examination and advice from experts. Investing in cryptocurrencies and other financial products involves risks, including the possible loss of the capital invested.