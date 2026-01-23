Up to eight degrees hotter than the surrounding areas: The hot summer is hitting city dwellers particularly hard. The reason for this is the urban heat island effect. How significant is this effect, and what lies behind the phenomenon? Here are the most important questions and answers:

A thermal image taken last week at the Central tram stop in Zurich clearly shows that the vegetation is cool and the concrete is hot.

How much hotter is it in Swiss cities than in the surrounding areas?

In Swiss cities, temperatures can occasionally be more than eight degrees higher in the summer than in the surrounding rural areas. A research team led by Jacopo Canton of ETH Zurich studied this phenomenon over a six-year period (2017 to 2022) in Switzerland’s ten largest cities.

The largest maximum temperature difference was recorded in St. Gallen, with up to 8.35 degrees Celsius, followed by Basel with up to 6.75 degrees and Zurich with up to 5.92 degrees. Geneva (5.63 degrees), Lugano (5.37 degrees), Winterthur (5.17 degrees), and Lucerne (5.14 degrees) reached similarly high maximum values.

The maximum effect was slightly less pronounced in Bern (4.73 degrees), Lausanne (4.50 degrees), and Biel (4.15 degrees).

Why do cities warm up more than the surrounding areas?

There are several reasons for this. Materials such as concrete and asphalt are excellent at storing the sun’s energy during the day. This stored heat is slowly released back into the environment at night, which delays the cooling process. The surrounding area, with its natural soil, cools down more quickly.

In addition, buildings that are closely spaced restrict air circulation. Heat and pollutants cannot be dissipated as effectively, and the release of heat into the night sky is impeded.

At the same time, cities often lack vegetation and unpaved ground. Plants and moist soil cool their surroundings through evaporation—an effect similar to sweating on human skin. Since rainwater in cities usually flows directly into the sewer system instead of seeping into the ground, this natural cooling effect is largely lost.

In addition, traffic, industry, heating systems, and air conditioning units release additional heat into the urban environment, amplifying the effect.

What does this mean for people who live in cities?

The greatest impact occurs at night. While the number of hot days (maximum temperature above thirty degrees) in the city is only slightly higher, the number of tropical nights (temperature does not drop below twenty degrees) has increased dramatically. Data from Zurich, for example, show that between 1991 and 2020, an average of eight tropical nights per year were recorded at the urban monitoring station in Zurich-Kaserne, while virtually none were recorded at the more rural station in Zurich-Affoltern during the same period.

These high nighttime temperatures pose a health risk because the body cannot recover adequately. This weakens the body's ability to cope with the heat stress of the following day.

How will heat stress evolve in the future?

The climate scenarios for Switzerland (CH2025) indicate a significant increase in heat stress, which will be disproportionately severe in cities. In today’s climate, city centers in Switzerland experience an average of fewer than seven tropical nights per year, as shown by a study published last April in the journal “City and Environment Interactions.” With global warming of three degrees Celsius, this number would rise to an average of over 37 tropical nights.

According to the study, the number of hot days will also rise significantly. Under current climate conditions, the cities studied recorded an average of fewer than 15 days per year with temperatures of 30 degrees or higher. With global warming of three degrees, this number would rise to more than 40 days in city centers.

However, researchers do not expect climate change to significantly increase the temperature difference between urban and suburban areas. Rather, the intensity of the urban heat island effect depends on the type of development, as Jacopo Canton explained in response to a query from Keystone-SDA.

What can be done to beat the heat?

Urban planning adjustments can help combat urban heat islands. By reducing impervious surfaces, rainwater is stored in the soil and provides cooling through evaporation. More trees, parks, and green roofs and facades provide shade and further lower temperatures. In addition, well-planned building layouts keep important cold-air corridors open so that cool night air from the surrounding areas can flow through the city center.