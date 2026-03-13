Changes on the Earth's surface and in the atmosphere influence the Earth's rotation. dpa (Archivbild)

The earth is slowing down minimally, but measurably. The length of the day on our planet is increasing. Researchers attribute the current changes to human factors.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a new study, the Earth's rotation has never slowed down as much in millions of years as it has in recent decades.

The rotation is currently lengthening by 1.33 milliseconds per century, which is not noticeable in everyday life.

The lengthening of the day could nevertheless have an impact on precise time measurement and space navigation, for example.

The current lengthening of the day can mainly be attributed to human influences. Show more

According to a study, in the past million years the Earth's rotation has almost never slowed down as much as in the past few decades. Swiss and Austrian researchers see this as confirmation that climate change is influencing the length of the day on our planet.

The Earth's slowdown is not noticeable in everyday life: the rotation is currently lengthening by 1.33 milliseconds per century. Nevertheless, the lengthening of the day could have an impact on precise timekeeping and space navigation, which are based on the Earth's rotation, according to the study.

At school, students are taught that the day lasts 24 hours because the Earth rotates once on its own axis during this time. Strictly speaking, however, the duration of the rotation changes due to the moon's gravitational pull as well as geophysical processes in the earth's interior, on the earth's surface and in the atmosphere.

Like a figure skater with outstretched arms

In earlier research work, Mostafa Kiani Shahvandi from the University of Vienna and Benedikt Soja from ETH Zurich had shown that the sea level is rising due to the accelerated melting of ice at the poles and on the glaciers, which in turn slows down the Earth's rotation. This is comparable to a figure skater who turns more slowly when she stretches out her arms, explains Kiani Shahvandi in a press release from the University of Vienna.

The researchers now wanted to find out whether there were earlier phases in which the climate significantly increased the length of the day. To do this, they analyzed the chemical composition of marine fossils as an indicator of sea level. From this, they derived changes in day length using mathematical calculation models.

The scientists found that the Earth's rotation has changed repeatedly over the past 3.6 million years. However, only once before - around 2 million years ago - has it slowed down as much as it did between 2000 and 2020. According to Soja, the current lengthening of the day can mainly be attributed to human influences.

"What we are observing is caused by climate change," Soja told the German Press Agency. Calculations have shown that the globe will slow down even more in the future as a result of global warming.

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