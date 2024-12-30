Have you ever seen a drone show? One took place in Hong Kong for the first time. The main motifs are panda bears. There's a special reason for this, which you can find out in the video.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A drone show will take place in the Chinese city of Hong Kong on December 28.

The show will mainly feature panda bears. They are the symbol of the city and have a special meaning.

Drone shows are also used as an alternative to fireworks. Show more

This is the first time a drone show has taken place in Hong Kong. On December 28, hundreds of people gathered in the West Kowloon Cultural District of the Chinese city. They witnessed a colorful drone show with over 1000 drones flying over Victoria Harbour.

The main motif of the show was the pandas. Find out why in the video.

